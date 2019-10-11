Injury Report

Injury Report: Rashard Higgins healthy enough to play, 3 others listed as questionable

Oct 11, 2019 at 01:52 PM
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who has been out with a knee injury since Week 1, is healthy enough to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

Higgins, who had two catches for 43 yards in the season opener, was a full participant throughout the week of practice. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens would not confirm if Higgins would be active for the game.

Meanwhile, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm are considered questionable. All three were limited participants throughout the week after being entirely sidelined the previous weeks.

"They did a little bit today," Kitchens said. "It's a day-to-day thing."

Ward and Williams have been sidelined since suffering hamstring injuries within 10 minutes of each other on the practice field in the days leading up to Cleveland's Week 3 game against the Rams. T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell, both of whom are sixth-year veterans, have filled the void nicely.

"Denzel and Greedy are good players but we have been playing with some pretty good guys, too," Kitchens said. "So I have got total confidence in the guys. Whoever it is that goes out there on the field we have confidence that they will do their job."

Wide receiver Derrick Willies, who was placed on the practice squad/injured list earlier in the day, tore his ACL during a special teams drill Thursday, Kitchens said.

"He has to to rehab," Kitchens said. "He is in good spirits and really ready to start his rehab."

