Injury Report: Rashard Higgins healthy enough to play, 3 others listed as questionable

Ward and Williams have been sidelined since suffering hamstring injuries within 10 minutes of each other on the practice field in the days leading up to Cleveland's Week 3 game against the Rams. T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell, both of whom are sixth-year veterans, have filled the void nicely.

"Denzel and Greedy are good players but we have been playing with some pretty good guys, too," Kitchens said. "So I have got total confidence in the guys. Whoever it is that goes out there on the field we have confidence that they will do their job."

Wide receiver Derrick Willies, who was placed on the practice squad/injured list earlier in the day, tore his ACL during a special teams drill Thursday, Kitchens said.