Jarvis Landry plans to fight through injury for Browns' season finale, keep consecutive games streak alive - News & Notes

Jarvis Landry has never missed a game in his six seasons in the NFL.
The wide receiver has battled a hip injury for the entirety of his second season with the Browns, but that won't stop him from sitting out the final game of the season Sunday against the Bengals and snapping a streak of playing in 95 consecutive games.
"It's important to me that the work we've put in as a group, we owe it to each other," Landry said. "We owe it to go out one more time this season and compete to win."
Landry admitted that the hip injury has lingered since OTAs and that he will consider surgery in the offseason, but the injury hasn't appeared to limit his production on the field.
Last week, Landry was voted to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He leads the Browns with 81 receptions, 1,092 receiving yards and five touchdowns and needs 66 receiving yards Sunday to break a career high from 2015.
The personal streak is important to Landry, too. The Browns' Week 17 matchup may not carry much significance in the standings, but Landry wants to be there for his teammates and keep his streak alive.
"I used to watch Monday Night Football and see guys playing in their 300th game and not missing a snap, like Joe Thomas," Landry said. "That's something I value. I play through injury and keep going. This is the game that I love, and it'll take a lot more than this hip to stop it."
-- Freddie Kitchens applauded the Bengals for their tremendous comeback effort last week against the Dolphins.
Cincinnati was down 23 points with 6 minutes remaining — including a 35-25 deficit with 30 seconds left — but came back to force overtime. The Dolphins, however, won on a final-second field goal as overtime expired.
The Bengals, who only have one win, clearly haven't thrown in the towel on a disappointing season. Kitchens expects the Browns, who won the first game 27-19 against the Bengals on Dec. 8, to have their hands full in the rematch.
"There's no quit in Cincinnati," Kitchens said. "They should feel very good about what they did. That was remarkable, one for the history books, just to get it to overtime."
-- Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks believes cornerback Greedy Williams has met expectations so far in his rookie season.
Williams, who missed four games with a hamstring injury, is second among Browns cornerbacks with 44 tackles. He has yet to record his first career interception, but Wilks sees those in Williams' future.
After all, Williams is 22 years old and one of the youngest players on the Browns roster.
"Greedy should be playing for a national championship right now," Wilks said. "When you look at the progress of Greedy, I think he's on track. He's battle tested, and you can see the difference in when he's started and where he is now. I think you'll see a major jump in his sophomore year."
-- Nick Chubb has been a consistent bright spot for the Browns offense all season and, with a 92-yard lead over Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, will likely end the year with the NFL rushing title.
Chubb earned more praise Thursday from offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who pointed out how Chubb has maintained his health — and productivity — despite a heavy workload that hasn't decreased since the arrival of Kareem Hunt.
"Nick obviously is very capable in terms of taking what we've come together as a game plan and executing that," Monken said. "He's been ultra-consistent, durable, and it's hard as often as he's carried it to be durable. He's a tremendous football player and a tremendous person. Anything you ask him to do, he does. He's a consummate pro, for as young as he is."