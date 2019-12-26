Jarvis Landry plans to fight through injury for Browns' season finale, keep consecutive games streak alive - News & Notes

Jarvis Landry has never missed a game in his six seasons in the NFL.

The wide receiver has battled a hip injury for the entirety of his second season with the Browns, but that won't stop him from sitting out the final game of the season Sunday against the Bengals and snapping a streak of playing in 95 consecutive games.

"It's important to me that the work we've put in as a group, we owe it to each other," Landry said. "We owe it to go out one more time this season and compete to win."

Landry admitted that the hip injury has lingered since OTAs and that he will consider surgery in the offseason, but the injury hasn't appeared to limit his production on the field.

Last week, Landry was voted to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He leads the Browns with 81 receptions, 1,092 receiving yards and five touchdowns and needs 66 receiving yards Sunday to break a career high from 2015.

The personal streak is important to Landry, too. The Browns' Week 17 matchup may not carry much significance in the standings, but Landry wants to be there for his teammates and keep his streak alive.