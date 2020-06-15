Monday, Jun 15, 2020 03:57 PM

Jarvis Landry takes over NFL Network's Tuesday programming schedule; See what he picked

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Jarvis Landry will be reliving some of his best memories when he takes over NFL Network's programming Tuesday.

The Browns wide receiver will be filling a good chunk of the 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. content block with two of his best games as a pro. At 5 p.m., viewers can see Landry catch seven passes for 93 yards in a 2017 Dolphins victory over the Jets that saw Miami come back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. At 8 p.m., there will be a replay of the Browns' 2019 rout of the Dolphins, when Landry hauled in a whopping 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's the full schedule Landry hand-picked. All times are Eastern.

4 p.m.  – Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL 2014 (features both Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. leading up to the 2014 NFL Draft)

5 p.m. – Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 2017 Week 7

8 p.m. – Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins, 2019 Week 12 

Midnight – Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020

1 a.m. – Jim Brown: A Football Life

2 a.m. – Steve Smith Sr.: A Football Life

Photos: 'Browns Live: Meet the Rookies' set for June 24 at 7 p.m.

"Browns Live: Meet the Rookies" presented by MANCAN will take your knowledge to another level. Hosted by Nathan Zegura, the interactive live show will feature interviews with all seven members of the class, in-depth analysis and plenty of opportunities for fans to have their questions answered by the players themselves. Check out photos of the guests!

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
1 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/UA
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
2 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
3 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
4 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
5 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images/2019, ESPN Inc.
Center Nick Harris (53)
6 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
7 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

©2019 Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
8 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
9 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Evan Pilat/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
10 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
11 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/© University of Missouri Athletics
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
12 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
13 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

RalphNotaro
Center Nick Harris (53)
14 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
15 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Eric Bronson/Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
16 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
17 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
18 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
19 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
20 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
21 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Center Nick Harris (53)
22 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Spencer LaHaye/Spencer LaHaye
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
23 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
24 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
25 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/UA
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
26 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
27 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
28 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
29 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

Ralph Notaro/© Ralph Notaro/NDM Images 2019 Photos By Ralph Notaro / NDM Images FOR FAU Athletics Prior Approval MUST be obtained from Ralph Notaro for use in any fashion Photo credit must be used as listed above. Social Media Tags Below Instagram - @ralphnotaro Facebook - Ralph Notaro Twitter - @NDMIMAGES
Center Nick Harris (53)
30 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Spencer LaHaye/Spencer LaHaye
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
31 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Michigan Photography
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
32 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)
33 / 40

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71)

Kent Gidley/© 2019 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
Safety Grant Delpit (22)
34 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22)

Logan Bowles/A2019
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)
35 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (61)

Hunter Dyke
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)
36 / 40

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)
37 / 40

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88)

RalphNotaro
Center Nick Harris (53)
38 / 40

Center Nick Harris (53)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)
39 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11)

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
Punter Jamie Gillan (7)
40 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising