Jarvis Landry takes over NFL Network's Tuesday programming schedule; See what he picked

Jarvis Landry will be reliving some of his best memories when he takes over NFL Network's programming Tuesday.
The Browns wide receiver will be filling a good chunk of the 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. content block with two of his best games as a pro. At 5 p.m., viewers can see Landry catch seven passes for 93 yards in a 2017 Dolphins victory over the Jets that saw Miami come back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. At 8 p.m., there will be a replay of the Browns' 2019 rout of the Dolphins, when Landry hauled in a whopping 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Here's the full schedule Landry hand-picked. All times are Eastern.
4 p.m. – Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL 2014 (features both Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. leading up to the 2014 NFL Draft)
5 p.m. – Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 2017 Week 7
8 p.m. – Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins, 2019 Week 12
Midnight – Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2020
1 a.m. – Jim Brown: A Football Life
2 a.m. – Steve Smith Sr.: A Football Life
