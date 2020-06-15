Jarvis Landry takes over NFL Network's Tuesday programming schedule; See what he picked

The Browns wide receiver will be filling a good chunk of the 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. content block with two of his best games as a pro. At 5 p.m., viewers can see Landry catch seven passes for 93 yards in a 2017 Dolphins victory over the Jets that saw Miami come back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. At 8 p.m., there will be a replay of the Browns' 2019 rout of the Dolphins, when Landry hauled in a whopping 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.