Joel Bitonio named to Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio has been named to the 2020 AFC Pro Bowl roster. He replaces Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro, who is unable to participate due to injury. Bitonio joins running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry as the Browns' Pro Bowl representatives. This marks Bitonio's second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

"I am honored and humbled to be named to the Pro Bowl," Bitonio said. "To wear our orange helmet and represent Cleveland and our great fans again is something that I take a lot of pride in. It always takes a team effort when you get this type of recognition so it's really good to be able to share this with some of my teammates. Last year, I got to experience the Pro Bowl with Jarvis and this year, it's going to be really cool to be blocking for Nick in the game."

Bitonio, the longest-tenured member of the Browns, started all 16 games at left guard and did not miss an offensive snap for the third consecutive season. He was also named to the second team Associated Press All-Pro team for the second consecutive season. Bitonio helped open holes for Nick Chubb, who finished second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards, the fourth most by a Brown in a season.