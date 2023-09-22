Community

Join us for Taste of the Browns! 

Purchase tickets today and join us on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium 

Sep 22, 2023 at 04:26 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
NEW Taste of the Browns

This season, you have the opportunity to tackle hunger at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. Over 20 of Cleveland's finest restaurants and beverage purveyors will prepare their most popular dishes and drink options, just for you!

Browns Pro-Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, as well as 2023 Hall of Fame Enshrinee Joe Thomas, will serve as co-chairs for the event. Joining our Browns representatives, Chef Rocco Whalen will also serve as an honorary event chair.

Taste of the Browns Save the Date

As a guest of the event, you will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with Cleveland Browns past and present, sample incredible dishes served by restaurant partners and bid on a wide assortment of auction items. In addition, your support of the event will help to provide the Cleveland community with nutritious food and meal options available at no charge. Last year, Taste of the Browns helped to raise over $270,000 in the help to fight hunger across Northeast Ohio.

To learn more information on Taste of the Browns and how to purchase tickets, please visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/xgM/.

Did you Know? The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a First and Ten Community Partner! To get involved with the First and Ten volunteer movementvisit here.

Related Content

news

Browns Celebrate Play Football Month (August 2023)

This month-long celebration was filled with various clinics and events that recognized the efforts of youth athletes, coaches, officials, families and communities
news

Lexington vs Mansfield Senior square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #5: Massillon defeats St. Edward (15-13) 

Massillon was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Massillon (Washington) vs St. Edward square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #4: Wadsworth defeats Twinsburg (35-24) 

Wadsworth was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Wadsworth vs Twinsburg square off in High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW #3: Canton South defeats Sandy Valley (35-27) 

Canton South was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Sandy Valley vs Canton South square off in High School Game of the Week

news

Stay in the Game! Network shortlisted for the Community Award at Leaders Sports Awards 

The 2023 Leaders Sports Awards Community Award seeks out and celebrates an organization that is using sport to bring a community together 
news

HSGOTW #2: Ursuline defeats Padua Franciscan (38-7) 

Ursuline was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Ursuline vs Padua square off in High School Game of the Week

Advertising