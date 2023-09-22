Join us for Taste of the Browns! 

This season, you have the opportunity to tackle hunger at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. Over 20 of Cleveland's finest restaurants and beverage purveyors will prepare their most popular dishes and drink options, just for you!
Browns Pro-Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, as well as 2023 Hall of Fame Enshrinee Joe Thomas, will serve as co-chairs for the event. Joining our Browns representatives, Chef Rocco Whalen will also serve as an honorary event chair.
As a guest of the event, you will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with Cleveland Browns past and present, sample incredible dishes served by restaurant partners and bid on a wide assortment of auction items. In addition, your support of the event will help to provide the Cleveland community with nutritious food and meal options available at no charge. Last year, Taste of the Browns helped to raise over $270,000 in the help to fight hunger across Northeast Ohio.
To learn more information on Taste of the Browns and how to purchase tickets, please visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/xgM/.
Did you Know? The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a First and Ten Community Partner! To get involved with the First and Ten volunteer movementvisit here.