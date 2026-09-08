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Jr. Browns Backers

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Jr. Browns Backers hosts season kickoff event with Jr. Browns Bash 

Members of Jr. Browns Backers gathered at Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park on June 28

Sep 08, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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The Jr. Browns Backers Kids Club, presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's and in association with Cardinal Credit Union, kicked off its third season with a day at the trampoline and adventure park at Urban Air in Crocker Park.

Whether through go-karts, ziplining, V/R games or challenging each other to trampoline obstacle courses, members and their families enjoyed a morning of fun-filled activities. Members also enjoyed free pizza and drinks, while Premium Members received a custom pop-it fidget toy as their takeaway gift.

Partners of Jr. Browns Backers also provided giveaways to all those in attendance. Cardinal Credit Union brought drawstring backpacks and passed out information for their Lil' Brownies Savings Account, while CollegeAdvantage supplied mini stress footballs, pens and sunglasses.

Season three of Jr. Browns Backers launched on April 27 and will run through February 2027. The next members-only event will be Monster Matchup in October 2026. To score an invite, fans must be a member of the program by Oct. 11, 2026.

The Jr. Browns Backers Kids Club, presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's in association with Cardinal Credit union, was officially launched in August 2024. The program, which offers both free and premium memberships, includes special members-only events, access to an online activity center and a quarterly newsletter emailed directly to parents or guardians.

For more information on how to join the Jr. Browns Backers Kids Club, click here.

2026 Jr. Browns Backers Bash

The 2026 Jr. Browns Backers Bash event on June 28, 2026 at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Crocker Park.

The 2026 Jr. Browns Backers Bash on June 28, 2026 at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.
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The 2026 Jr. Browns Backers Bash on June 28, 2026 at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

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The 2026 Jr. Browns Backers Bash on June 28, 2026 at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

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The 2026 Jr. Browns Backers Bash on June 28, 2026 at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
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