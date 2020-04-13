Karl Joseph: Cleveland offered chance to 'maximize potential' - Conference Call

On if he is more comfortable playing close to the line of scrimmage at SS or if he can play both SS and FS:

"I think the cool thing about playing in the defense I came from in Oakland is I played both. I think some people say I am pretty good at closer to the line, but I take pride in knowing I can do all of it. I think whenever I played strong or free in Oakland, you had to be interchangeable. Sometimes, I played free and sometimes I played strong, but I am pretty comfortable in either position. Wherever coach is going to need me, I am going try my best to deliver."

On essentially swapping teams with Raiders S Damarious Randall during free agency:

"Hopefully, it works out better for the Browns than it does for the Raiders. That is my mindset. I think it was pretty cool. We will see what happens this season. I am excited about this opportunity with the Browns. Hopefully, it works out better for us."

On if he knew much about defensive coordinator Joe Woods before signing with Cleveland:

"Not much. I remember meeting with him coming out for the draft back in 2016. He was back with the Denver Broncos. I remember meeting with him, and we had a conversation these past couple of weeks. I am excited to be a part of his defense. I liked him coming out when I met him back in Denver. I am excited to learn from him and see how I can be in the defense."

On how much he is able to run and workout following his foot injury and if he is able to get the workouts in he desires with restrictions related to the coronavirus:

"I am doing what I can with everything that is going on right now. I am working my way back to running and cutting back on the field. I am getting close back to that point. I think us having this time off now is going to give me a lot more time to be back to 100 percent by the time we hopefully report, whenever that is – training camp or whatever. I will be 100 percent by then."

On if he was ever concerned the deal with the Browns might fall through, given the time that passed prior to an official announcement:

"I was never worried about that. I knew there were certain things that had to be worked out with my situation and the injury that they wanted to get a physical and everything worked out. I knew that I was committed to the Browns and I was pretty sure that they were committed to me, as well. I was never worried that anything was going to fall through. It was really about getting everything finalized and working out the language in the contract with the physical and everything like that. Like I said, once I committed verbally, I knew that is where I wanted to be. I wasn't really worried about anything like that."

On if he has any sense of nervousness about the deal with his physical still pending: