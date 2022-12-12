News & Notes: Stefanski believes Watson 'made strides' in second start

Deshaun Watson felt more comfortable under center in Sunday's loss to the Bengals — and believed he was able to play better in his second career Browns start as a result.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski agreed and saw his QB perform closer to the top-tier, Pro Bowl-caliber level the Browns expect him to eventually rediscover.

"I thought he definitely made strides," Stefanski told reporters on a Zoom call Monday. "I think that is part of, like we have talked about, being away and then having that first game and getting that one out of the way. Then the second one, I did think you saw some improvements in decisions and improvements in technique, footwork and all of those types of things."

Watson certainly looked more confident delivering the football and operating the offense. He completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 276 yards, one touchdown and an interception, but the Browns know they still have plenty of work ahead to meet the desired offensive results they expected from having Watson on the field.

Despite the progress Watson showed, the Browns still only mustered one touchdown and a field goal in a 23-10 loss. Points were left on the field due to penalties, an interception and one failed fourth-down play inside the red zone in the fourth quarter.

Five of the Browns' nine penalties were called on offense and led to more difficult passing situations. Watson's interception, which also occurred in a crucial drive in the fourth quarter, was a poor pass decision. The fourth-down play, a six-yard fade pass to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, likely should've been caught and needed to be a successful play for the Browns to have a chance to win.

All of those are mistakes the Browns must clean up to show substantial improvement with Watson in the final four games of the regular season.

"You're going to miss throws. You're going to miss a couple of reads," Stefanski said. "That's every quarterback that's going to happen."

But when comparing Watson's second start to his first last week in Houston following an 11-game suspension and 700-day gap between NFL starts, the proof was there that Watson had found another gear. Sure, the results from Houston — where the Browns failed to score a touchdown — couldn't have been much lower, but the biggest thing Watson needed to show in his second start was better throws and an overall more comfortable feel passing the ball.

Stefanski believed he checked those boxes.