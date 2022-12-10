Transactions

Browns elevate S Mike Brown and LB Tae Davis

Brown has appeared in two games with the Browns this season, while Davis — who formerly played with the Browns from 2019-20 — will play in his first this season

Dec 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
121022_Moves

The Cleveland Browns have elevated S Mike Brown and LB Tae Davis from the practice squad.

Brown is a rookie out of Miami (Ohio). Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, he spent time this season on Green Bay's and Minnesota's practice squads before joining the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 25. He has appeared in two games with Cleveland this season. Brown will wear No. 48.

Davis is in his fourth NFL season out of Chattanooga. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants in 2018, Davis has appeared in 40 career games with five starts. He has amassed 37 career tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections. Davis previously spent time with the Browns, appearing in 22 games from 2019-20. He joined the Browns practice squad on Nov. 29. Davis will wear No. 56.

