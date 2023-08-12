Kevin Stefanski sees 'no shortage' of ways Browns can deploy Elijah Moore

Moore (ribs) is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's preseason

Aug 12, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Doc Louallen

081223_Moore

WR Elijah Moore only needed one drive to display how versatile he can be for the Browns during Friday's preseason game against the Commanders.

Moore not only lined up in the receiver position, where he caught one pass for six yards, but he also took a snap in the backfield — a handoff that went for 18 yards and picked up a first down.

"I'm sure it's been well reported that we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Teams know that we'll hand it to him, that we'll throw it to him. As you know, there's no shortage of plays."

Moore's plays helped move the Browns into the red zone, and even though the drive didn't end with any points — the Browns couldn't convert on a fourth-and-goal opportunity — it still carried a lot of promise of what the offense will be able to do when the plays actually count.

A lot of that will involve Moore.

Stefanski compared Moore to Percy Harvin, a versatile player he coached while in Minnesota.

"Yeah, I mean, I was with Percy," Stefanski said. "(Senior Offensive Assistant) Coach (Bill) Musgrave was with Percy. (Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach) Kevin Rogers was with Percy. We had Cordarrelle Patterson in Minnesota as well. 

"So really, it just speaks to versatility. I mean, (Offensive Coordinator) AVP (Alex Van Pelt) had Randall Cobb. When you have guys, it's the classic, 'the more you can do.' And I think for us, we're early on in being around Elijah, so what is fun is there's no shortage of what he can do, I think physically, but also just mentally. You can put a lot on his plate."

Photos: Preseason Week 1 - Commanders at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Commanders

Moore, however, did left the field with trainers and received X-Rays on a rib injury. The results came back negative, and Stefanski is unsure when Moore could rejoin the team in full capacity.

"Yeah, I think we'll see," Stefanski said. "I'd call him day to day. I'm hopeful, but I want to get there before I can make that comment."

But when he does get Moore back, he can feel even more confident that he can be a true weapon.

"There's a thousand things you can do with versatile football players," Stefanski said.

