Kevin Stefanski sees 'no shortage' of ways Browns can deploy Elijah Moore

WR Elijah Moore only needed one drive to display how versatile he can be for the Browns during Friday's preseason game against the Commanders.

Moore not only lined up in the receiver position, where he caught one pass for six yards, but he also took a snap in the backfield — a handoff that went for 18 yards and picked up a first down.

"I'm sure it's been well reported that we want to use the kid in a bunch of different ways," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Teams know that we'll hand it to him, that we'll throw it to him. As you know, there's no shortage of plays."

Moore's plays helped move the Browns into the red zone, and even though the drive didn't end with any points — the Browns couldn't convert on a fourth-and-goal opportunity — it still carried a lot of promise of what the offense will be able to do when the plays actually count.

A lot of that will involve Moore.

Stefanski compared Moore to Percy Harvin, a versatile player he coached while in Minnesota.

"Yeah, I mean, I was with Percy," Stefanski said. "(Senior Offensive Assistant) Coach (Bill) Musgrave was with Percy. (Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach) Kevin Rogers was with Percy. We had Cordarrelle Patterson in Minnesota as well.