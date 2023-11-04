Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Cardinals in Week 9

Use their running backs in the run game

On the other side, the Browns rushing attack also has a chance to play a prominent role in Sunday's game. In Week 8 against the Seahawks, the Browns rushed for 155 yards. Cleveland ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 148.6.

They have been using RB Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as a committee in the run game and have found success in using all three backs. OC Alex Van Pelt said he's been impressed with their running back room.

"Everybody's going to get their touches. I see all those guys as one A, one B. They could all come in and be productive, which they've shown," Van Pelt said. "Kareem right now is running extremely hard. He had some great runs that weren't there and got three yards and stuff that we had free rushers. So really proud of the way he's running with the physicality. Pierre (Strong) has the speed and the vision. He can get on the edge. Did some good things in the wide zone game as far as the perimeter game as well. And then Jerome, that's the sweet feet where he can cut on a dime and make the move."