Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Jaguars in Week 14

Handle the uncertainty of the quarterback situation

While the Browns offense continues to deal with uncertainty at quarterback, their defense is also experiencing the flipside this week. The Jaguars have spent the week working through their own quarterback situation after QB Trevor Lawrence sustained an ankle injury in Week 13. Lawrence was a limited participant in practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable.

DC Jim Schwartz said it raises several questions for their defense.

"Maybe Trevor Lawrence plays and he's himself, he has his full mobility," Schwartz said. "Maybe he plays, and he doesn't have his mobility. And then maybe he doesn't play at all and Beathard plays."

Because of the uncertainty and no official starter named yet for Sunday, Schwartz said on Thursday that the Browns' game plan is about 25 percent bigger this week. Their game plan won't necessarily be 25 percent bigger within the game, but in it is in their preparation to handle the different possibilities that could arise. Schwartz said that at this time of the season, adding elements into the game from earlier in the year isn't as taxing.

"It's definitely got to be on our radar with how the game is being played from a personnel standpoint," Schwartz said.