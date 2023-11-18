Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Steelers in Week 11

Create takeaways

As a defense, the Browns do not try and force takeaways. They know they come in bunches and look for those opportunities to create takeaways in a game. However, their ability to create turnovers against the Steelers could play a critical factor in Sunday's game.

The Steelers are tied for second in the league in giveaways this season with eight turnovers – six interceptions and two fumbles. On the flipside, their defense has created 18 takeaways – 12 interceptions and six fumbles. Their turnover differential is a plus-10, which is tied for the best in the league with the Bengals.

When the Browns faced the Steelers in Week 2, their defense had two takeaways on an interception by S Grant Delpit, and a forced fumble by CB Denzel Ward that was then recovered by Delpit.