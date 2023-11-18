Burning Questions for the Browns ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. the Steelers

Will the Browns limit their miscues?

It's hard to ask any defense not to have any missed assignments, but the Browns feel like it's mandatory to be great on every down.

"To be honest, our mentality has always been to be great, but now we know what we have to do, which is make sure we are our best self every play," CB Martin Emerson Jr. said. "If we don't give up points, we win. If we score on defense, we win. It's a tough task to ask for any defense, but I feel like it's possible with the guys we have in the locker room."

The defense feels like they have the personnel to shut out teams and hold them to single-digit scoring.

Yet, in their Week 2 meeting against the Steelers, the defense had too many miscues that led to points. The first play came in the second quarter and resulted in a 71-yard touchdown reception by WR George Pickens for the Steelers. The second play came at the start of the third quarter on third-and-10. QB Kenny Pickett again connected with Pickens for a 25-yard pass, which later resulted in a made field goal for the Steelers.

During the game, the Steelers scored 10 points on those big plays, but the Browns shut down their offense for most of the night. The Steelers only managed 55 rushing yards, while the Browns forced both a fumble and an interception.