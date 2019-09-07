Keys to Victory: Browns vs. Titans

3. Strike early and often

This begins with the play of the Browns' interior line, notably right guard Eric Kush, who will get a healthy helping of Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. The former USC Trojan is a bringer of nightmares inside, has a high motor and excels at winning leverage battles in part because he's shorter than your average defensive tackle. That makes him even more powerful to the naked eye, and someone the Browns must account for. He'll ruin an offense's day if he gets to the quarterback enough.

"They've got a talented group," Browns center JC Tretter said Friday. "Obviously DT Jurrell (Casey) kind of makes everything kind of work and he is in a lot of the games. Whether he is trying to take you one on one or just trying to bring you into a pick game. He is a really good player. A really good player. So it will be a tough test. We have been trying to plan for all of the different games and stunts and blitzes they bring. It will be a challenge. It will be a battle."

It's imperative, then, that the Browns get out to a fast start and take away some of the aggressiveness of the Titans' defense up front. Baker Mayfield is the ideal quarterback for getting the ball out quickly and navigating a less-than-perfect pocket, but as with any quarterback, establishing an offensive rhythm could go a long way toward winning the game. The same will be necessary for running back Nick Chubb, who looks fantastic but didn't see much game action in the preseason. He saw plenty of full-speed reps in camp, but Week 1 of the regular season is different, and he'll need to get going early, too.