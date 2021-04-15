Mel Kiper Jr. on how signing Jadeveon Clowney could impact Browns' draft plans

But Davis has the potential to be another speedy asset to the group.

"He's a guy that has great range," Kiper said. "He tested out really well and he's very instinctive. Davis skyrocketed up into the first round, and I thought he could go as early as No. 17 at one point. He can fly to the football like a safety and is a very good open-field tackler."

Don't completely rule out the possibility of the Browns taking a defensive end in the first round, though.

Cleveland is in a fortunate draft position after the Clowney signing. With multiple starting-caliber players arranged at each defensive spot already, the Browns can afford to take a "best player available" approach to their draft pick. Their focus may remain on the defense, where they've spent nearly all of their resources this offseason, and their first pick could simply be decided by selecting the player at the top of their draft board when they're on the clock.

And that could still be a defensive end. Azeez Ojulari, Kwity Paye, Jaelan Phillips, Jayson Oweh and Gregory Rousseau, among other prospects, could still be options the Browns are attracted to in the first round. The draft class is full of promising cornerbacks and linebackers with first-round grades, too, while the defensive tackle and safety groups have names worth monitoring in Round 1.