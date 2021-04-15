Mel Kiper Jr. on how signing Jadeveon Clowney could impact Browns' draft plans

Kiper believes the Browns may no longer need to target an edge rusher in the first round — or the second

Apr 15, 2021 at 04:50 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns addressed one of the biggest questions surrounding their defense Wednesday with a free-agent splash — Jadeveon Clowney is coming to Cleveland, where he'll be given an opportunity to start and take a sizable load of snaps in 2021.

But Clowney's acquisition created another question surrounding how the Browns might use their first-round pick two weeks from now in the NFL Draft: Has the likelihood of selecting an edge rusher in the first round decreased?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes the answer could be yes. 

"You've got a pass rusher now, and you say, 'OK, that's checked off the list,'" Kiper said Thursday in a conference call with reporters. "You don't have to go that route. You have linebackers, and you need a speed receiver. They could also address defensive tackle and cornerbacks — because of the depth —  maybe a little later."

So, if defensive end moves down the list of draft needs, who could the Browns target?

Kiper released his Mock Draft 4.0 on Tuesday, one day before Clowney signed with the Browns, and he still stands by his Browns predictions for the first and second round. He pegged Cleveland to select Kentucky LB Jamin Davis in Round 1 and Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge in Round 2.

Davis, who started 10 games for the Wildcats in 2020, has had a late but quick rise up mock draft boards. His name wasn't listed on any mock drafts at the beginning of the offseason, but his speed — he ran a 4.47 at the 40-yard dash in Kentucky's pro day — and gaudy final-year statistics, which include 102 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed in 2020, have provided a recent jolt to his draft stock.

The Browns have clearly prioritized speed across their defense. They already have quick linebackers in Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson and Jacob Phillips, all players who were selected in the last two drafts. Free-agent acquisition Anthony Walker fits that genre, too.

Related Links

But Davis has the potential to be another speedy asset to the group.

"He's a guy that has great range," Kiper said. "He tested out really well and he's very instinctive. Davis skyrocketed up into the first round, and I thought he could go as early as No. 17 at one point. He can fly to the football like a safety and is a very good open-field tackler."

Don't completely rule out the possibility of the Browns taking a defensive end in the first round, though. 

Cleveland is in a fortunate draft position after the Clowney signing. With multiple starting-caliber players arranged at each defensive spot already, the Browns can afford to take a "best player available" approach to their draft pick. Their focus may remain on the defense, where they've spent nearly all of their resources this offseason, and their first pick could simply be decided by selecting the player at the top of their draft board when they're on the clock.

And that could still be a defensive end. Azeez Ojulari, Kwity Paye, Jaelan Phillips, Jayson Oweh and Gregory Rousseau, among other prospects, could still be options the Browns are attracted to in the first round. The draft class is full of promising cornerbacks and linebackers with first-round grades, too, while the defensive tackle and safety groups have names worth monitoring in Round 1.

All defensive positions are still on the table, which has been the case for all of the mock draft season so far.

Photos: Jadeveon Clowney Through The Years

Check out photos of Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
1 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 / 29

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talks to the media after a victory over the Oakland Raiders in an AFC Wild Card NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
3 / 29

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talks to the media after a victory over the Oakland Raiders in an AFC Wild Card NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes during a regular season Week 8 NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston. The Texans beat the Dolphins 42-23. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
4 / 29

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes during a regular season Week 8 NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston. The Texans beat the Dolphins 42-23. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced prior to an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
5 / 29

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced prior to an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
6 / 29

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney looks to the sidelines between plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Columbia, S.C. Clowney finished last season with 11 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks after getting 23 1/2 and 13 in 2012. He is a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
7 / 29

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney looks to the sidelines between plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Columbia, S.C. Clowney finished last season with 11 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks after getting 23 1/2 and 13 in 2012. He is a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Rainier Ehrhardt
South Carolina football player Jadeveon Clowney arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
8 / 29

South Carolina football player Jadeveon Clowney arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
9 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) celebrates with fans after defeating Clemson 31-17 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
10 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) celebrates with fans after defeating Clemson 31-17 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney smiles as he sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
11 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney smiles as he sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

RAINIER EHRHARDT
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 29

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes against Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
13 / 29

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes against Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jadeveon Clowney, the Houston Texans No. 1 overall draft pick, holds up his new jersey and jokes about where to look during an NFL football press conference Friday, May 9, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
14 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney, the Houston Texans No. 1 overall draft pick, holds up his new jersey and jokes about where to look during an NFL football press conference Friday, May 9, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Pat Sullivan
Jadeveon Clowney on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
15 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
FILE - In this July 16, 2013 file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney talks with reporters during the Southeastern Conference football media days in Hoover, Ala. For the next four months, you likely won't be able to escape notice of All-American defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
16 / 29

FILE - In this July 16, 2013 file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney talks with reporters during the Southeastern Conference football media days in Hoover, Ala. For the next four months, you likely won't be able to escape notice of All-American defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

Dave Martin
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, center, talks during South Carolina's pro day in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
17 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, center, talks during South Carolina's pro day in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

Mary Ann Chastain
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013. South Carolina won 52-7. (AP Photo/David Quinn)
18 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013. South Carolina won 52-7. (AP Photo/David Quinn)

David Quinn
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
19 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
20 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
NFL player Jadeveon Clowney accepts the award for best play at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
21 / 29

NFL player Jadeveon Clowney accepts the award for best play at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

John Shearer
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
22 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
23 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney runs on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
25 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney runs on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
26 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates after he sacked Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
27 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates after he sacked Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Patric Schneider
Jadeveon Clowney, from South Carolina, walks on stage for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
28 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney, from South Carolina, walks on stage for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow
Jadeveon Clowney, center, from South Carolina, walks off stage after standing for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
29 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney, center, from South Carolina, walks off stage after standing for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: Could Day 2 be another prime time to add to safety room?

Only two safeties are regularly projected as 1st-rounders, but plenty of talent will be available at the position on Day 2
news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
news

Browns Legend Mac Speedie to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of 2021 NFL Draft Weekend

Speedie was selected to the Hall of Fame in 2020 and is set to receive enshrinement with the Centennial Class of 2020
news

Browns' winning culture has lured impressive crop of free agents to Cleveland

The signing of Jadeveon Clowney proved once more the Browns were one of the most desirable teams to join this offseason
Advertising