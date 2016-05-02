Monday roundup: Browns add 14-member draft class, receive high marks

With the NFL Draft in the books, the Browns continue business as usual in Berea after adding 14 new members to the roster.
In case you missed it, here's a few stories to keep you up-to-date on what happened over weekend:
ProFootballFocus.com gave the Browns an A for its haul this year.
Three reasons the Browns had the best first round of any team, writes USA TODAY.
PFT.com says Cleveland is arleady well-suited for the 2017 draft Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com recaps the 20 biggest bargains from this weekend, including Browns seventh-round pick and former Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright.