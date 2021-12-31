Myles Garrett looks to even the score in possible final battle vs. Ben Roethlisberger

The battles between Garrett and Roethlisberger have always been hard-fought — Roethlisberger is 3-1-1 in games where both players were active. Garrett has sacked Roethlisberger five times and recorded two forced fumbles and one strip sack, and Roethlisberger's lone loss in that stretch came last season in the playoffs, when the Browns won the Wild Card contest and ended the Steelers' season.

Their possible final meeting Monday in Pittsburgh was already a safe bet to be one of the most memorable matchups before Roethlisberger's message.

Both teams need to win their final two games and receive a bit more help around the league to keep their playoff hopes alive and remain in contention to win the AFC North. The loser of Monday's game likely will have no possible path to the playoffs.

"Our guys are just ready to control what they can control," Garrett said. "We know we need some help to get where we want to go, but it starts first by winning. We have to go into a hostile environment and play the best we can. We've got to knock them out of the playoffs."

Another sack or two from Garrett could go a long way toward achieving that, and he's hoping to deliver it despite working through a groin injury suffered in Week 15. Garrett played through the pain last week in Green Bay and has used the extended week between games to rest and prepare for Monday. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday but expects to play.

"I wanted to get some work in with teammates and get the feel again, coming off the ball and playing the run," Garrett said. "It's on us and it's on me to make some plays that will put us in the win column. We have to win."

A win would be even more special for Garrett now that he knows it could be his final meeting with a familiar, talented enemy. The spotlight will be on Roethlisberger, but Garrett sees an opportunity to steal it — with sacks and a victory.