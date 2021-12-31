News & Notes: Kareem Hunt returns to practice

Clowney Happy To Be Back

By the time Jadeveon Clowney was officially placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Pro Bowl DE had been laid up for multiple days.

Clowney said he was hit hard by the virus, particularly in the first couple of days. He ultimately missed two games after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list a day before the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Raiders.

"I could not hardly hold my head up. I was telling the trainers, 'Man, there is something wrong with me. I do not know what is wrong.' I was testing negative, and then the third day, I came in and tested again, and that is when I tested positive," Clowney said. "My head was just hurting so bad. I had never felt anything like it."

Clowney's back in the fold, feeling better and is ready to pick up where he left off.

The veteran pass rusher was playing some of the best football of his career before coming down with COVID-19. His bone-crushing sack of Ravens QB Tyler Huntley was one of the top highlights from Cleveland's game-winning defensive stand against the Ravens.

Clowney is second on the team with five sacks, but his production has gone well beyond the stat sheet. The Browns are a better defense when he's on the field, and he's ready to play a big role in Monday's must-win game against the Steelers.