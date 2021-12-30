Baker Mayfield sees 'great opportunity' for Browns to continue playoff push in Pittsburgh

Baker Mayfield has reviewed and digested all of the moments that cost him a better performance last Saturday in Green Bay.

The process wasn't easy. It never is after a loss or a four-interception game, the first of Mayfield's career and one that was far from the standards he established for himself four years into the NFL. But Mayfield had no choice but to review the film of the 24-22 loss anyways — it's the best way for him to put the game behind him and focus on what's next.

"I go back and watch what I need to," he said Thursday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "It's not harping on it too much because we were still close to winning that game. Did I play my best? Absolutely not. Did the rest of the guys around me play great? Yeah, I think they did."

Mayfield reiterated Thursday his confidence isn't shaken, both for himself and for the Browns, and for good reason: The Browns still have a path to the playoffs, and although they don't have full control of their destiny, Mayfield and his teammates have plenty of optimism that they can still get there.

The Browns are 7-8 and fourth in a tightly-packed AFC North, but they could take one giant leap toward cracking the playoffs if they defeat the Steelers at Heinz Field on Monday night.

They also need the Bengals to lose Sunday against the Chiefs before they come to Cleveland in Week 18, where the Browns would also need a win to clinch the playoffs by winning the AFC North. They also need the Ravens to lose one of their last two games against the Rams or Steelers.

Yes, a playoff berth will require favorable results in two games beyond the Browns' control, but there's still a chance, and it'll become much more likely to come true if the Browns take care of business Monday in Pittsburgh.