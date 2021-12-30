News & Notes: Browns getting closer to full strength

That includes RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and CB Troy Hill (knee), who suffered their respective injuries Week 14 against the Ravens and were on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the team's past two games. It also includes S John Johnson III, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury. None of the three players practiced Thursday.

The return of Hunt, in particular, would be a big boost for a Browns offense that had its best efforts of the season with the talented, versatile running back at the center of it all.

"I think all of those guys are different," Stefanski said. "If you do not have (RB) Nick (Chubb), you are not going to replace Nick. If you do not have Kareem, you are not going to replace Kareem, per se. These guys are great players. Kareem has a different style than each one of those guys. They all have their own flavor in terms of how they run and how they play. Certainly, Kareem's style fits what we do. If we are able to get him back, we look forward to utilizing him."