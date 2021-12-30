News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns getting closer to full strength

Cleveland has activated 12 players from reserve/COVID-19 since Monday

Dec 30, 2021 at 04:14 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

In the days since their heartbreaking, Christmas Day loss to the Packers, the Browns have gotten 10 players stronger.

Since Monday, the Browns have activated a total of 12 players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, 11 of whom reverted back to the active, 53-man roster. They've placed just one — LB Elijah Lee — on the list during that time, giving them their deepest roster since an outbreak decimated their depth on both sides of the ball heading into their Week 15 game with the Raiders.

The activated players — which includes key starters such as DE Jadeveon Clowney, CB Greg Newsome II, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DT Malik McDowell and C JC Tretter — went through their first practice Thursday as the Browns resumed their on-field preparations for Monday's must-win game in Pittsburgh.

The timing couldn't be better, as the Browns need a win Monday — and some help Sunday — to extend their playoff hopes to the final week of the regular season. 

"Getting guys back from injury and getting guys back off the COVID list, it is always good to work them back in and see where they are," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think that is important with all these guys that are coming back. We need to put our eyes on them, put them through workouts, put them through rehab, see where they are and then plan their role accordingly."

The Browns now have just three players — LB Tony Fields II, T Alex Taylor and Lee — on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Two others — QB Nick Mullens and S Tedric Thompson — are on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on December 30, 2021.
1 / 40

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 30, 2021.
2 / 40

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.
3 / 40

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 30, 2021.
4 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 30, 2021.
5 / 40

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.
6 / 40

Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 30, 2021.
7 / 40

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 30, 2021.
8 / 40

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 30, 2021.
9 / 40

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on December 30, 2021.
10 / 40

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ron Brewer during practice on December 30, 2021.
11 / 40

Ron Brewer during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.
12 / 40

Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during practice on December 30, 2021.
13 / 40

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on December 30, 2021.
14 / 40

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on December 30, 2021.
15 / 40

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.
16 / 40

Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.
17 / 40

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on December 30, 2021.
18 / 40

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.
19 / 40

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.
20 / 40

Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice on December 30, 2021.
21 / 40

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on December 30, 2021.
22 / 40

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on December 30, 2021.
23 / 40

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 30, 2021.
24 / 40

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on December 30, 2021.
25 / 40

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 30, 2021.
26 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on December 30, 2021.
27 / 40

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 30, 2021.
28 / 40

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.
29 / 40

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on December 30, 2021.
30 / 40

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on December 30, 2021.
31 / 40

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on December 30, 2021.
32 / 40

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.
33 / 40

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.
34 / 40

Kicker Chris Blewitt (12) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 30, 2021.
35 / 40

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on December 30, 2021.
36 / 40

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 30, 2021.
37 / 40

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on December 30, 2021.
38 / 40

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.
39 / 40

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 30, 2021.
40 / 40

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 30, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Hunt, Hill, Johnson Not Ruled Out

Stefanski was not yet ready to rule out any of the team's injured players for Monday's game.

That includes RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and CB Troy Hill (knee), who suffered their respective injuries Week 14 against the Ravens and were on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the team's past two games. It also includes S John Johnson III, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury. None of the three players practiced Thursday.

FULL INJURY REPORT

The return of Hunt, in particular, would be a big boost for a Browns offense that had its best efforts of the season with the talented, versatile running back at the center of it all.

"I think all of those guys are different," Stefanski said. "If you do not have (RB) Nick (Chubb), you are not going to replace Nick. If you do not have Kareem, you are not going to replace Kareem, per se. These guys are great players. Kareem has a different style than each one of those guys. They all have their own flavor in terms of how they run and how they play. Certainly, Kareem's style fits what we do. If we are able to get him back, we look forward to utilizing him."

Garrett Back At Practice

Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett was a limited participant at Thursday's practice after laboring through last week's game with a groin injury.

Garrett did not participate in practice in the days leading up to the loss to Green Bay.

"He was not feeling 100 percent," Stefanski said. "What that percentage was, I am not entirely sure, but he certainly was not the 100 percent version of Myles we have seen this season."

On Madden

Stefanski remembered the year — 1993 — when he played his first game of "Madden." There were many, many more that followed.

The legacy left by the game's inspiration, John Madden, has been a topic all week as the NFL mourns his passing.

"It was just such a big part of our childhood growing up and playing with your friends. He was ubiquitous in all of that," Stefanski said. "As a commentator, he was a lot of times doing those NFC games for FOX so growing up an Eagles fan, anytime you heard Madden and (Pat) Summerall, you knew it was a big game. Certainly, he was definitely on in the background of my life, and obviously, what he has meant to our game, I do not know if anybody has had a bigger impact on our game."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Packers

The Browns will also monitor Myles Garrett (groin) through practice this week
news

News & Notes: DE Takkarist McKinley out with ruptured Achilles tendon

Cleveland loses a key member of its pass rushing group, which is also dealing with other ailments
news

News & Notes: Browns 'embrace the uncertainty' of who will be available Monday vs. Raiders

The Browns will have until Monday at 2 p.m. to possibly receive good news on players being able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

News & Notes: Browns short-handed at CB but have options vs. Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow ranks fifth in the NFL in receptions and has caught 30 passes in his last 3 games
news

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Raiders

Cleveland's on a short week with Las Vegas coming to town Saturday
news

News & Notes: Dustin Colquitt jumped at the opportunity to help Browns

Colquitt made it to Cleveland in a hurry Thursday and is ready to start another chapter in his 17-year career Sunday against the Ravens 
news

News & Notes: Browns 'working through' punter options for Sunday vs. Ravens

The Browns placed P Jamie Gillan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and could explore external options for a possible quick replacement
news

News & Notes: Browns ready to 'pivot' if they're low on TEs vs. Ravens

Harrison Bryant has been ruled out and David Njoku remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

News & Notes: Browns excited to see LB Jacob Phillips back at practice

The 2nd-year linebacker was designated for return from injured reserve Monday
news

News & Notes: Browns lose All-Pro T Jack Conklin for the season

Cleveland's veteran right tackle suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Sunday's loss to the Ravens
news

News & Notes: Browns D tasked to be 'sound in everything' vs. Lamar Jackson and potent Ravens offense

Cleveland will square off against the former MVP on Sunday in Baltimore
Advertising