Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 8:15 p.m. EST at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Matchup
- The Browns are 7-8 and coming off a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers are 7-7-1 and coming off a 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The Steelers lead the all-time series, 78-61-1. The Steelers won the last regular season matchup, 15-10, on Oct. 31, 2021.
Storylines to Watch
- Win or Go Home — The Browns no longer have control of their playoff destiny but still have a chance to win the AFC North. Winning Monday could potentially extend that chance to Week 18. A loss ends it.
- Monday Night Lights — Cleveland is back under the Monday Night spotlight for the first time since Week 14 of 2020. The Browns' last Monday Night Football win came Week 2 of 2019 (Jets).
- Healing Up — The Browns on Monday activated eight players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and could have even more available for this game. It could be the closest to full strength the Browns have been in a long, long time.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (WKYC-3 in Cleveland)
Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:15 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns