Denzel Ward strives to elevate Browns D even higher in crucial Steelers matchup

Denzel Ward has come a long way since his first career NFL game.

Ward, the fourth overall pick of the 2018 draft, lined up in Week 1 his rookie season against former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown and QB Ben Roethlisberger, who created one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league at the time. The task would've been daunting for most rookie cornerbacks, but not Ward, the All-America talent from Ohio State who didn't need much time to adjust to the NFL.

Ward snagged not one, but two interceptions in the game, which was one of the best Browns debuts in recent memory. He certainly hasn't forgotten about the performance, and he's keeping it in mind as he returns Monday to Heinz Field for the fifth time in his career in a pivotal Week 17 primetime matchup.

"It would definitely be nice to repeat that this game," Ward said, "but our main focus is going in, doing our job and trying to get a win."

Ever since that first career game, Ward, a 2022 Pro Bowler, has cemented himself as one of the Browns' most consistent secondary leaders and top cornerbacks in the NFL. His three interceptions this season match his career high from his rookie year and tie him with John Johnson III for most on the Browns, and his 14 games played in 2021 are the most he's played in a season.

Game No. 15. of his season, though, could be one his biggest.

The Browns need to beat the Steelers (7-7-1) and win against the Bengals (9-6) in Week 18 to have a chance to clinch the AFC North title. They also need the Chiefs (11-4), the current No. 1 seed in the AFC, to defeat the Bengals on Sunday, and they need the Ravens (8-7) to lose one of their final two games against the Rams (11-4) and Steelers.

For any of that to matter, though, the Browns need to beat the Steelers in what might be Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field. The 18-year veteran could be in his final season, which would make Monday his last game in Pittsburgh.

Ward fondly remembers his first game against "Big Ben" and also remembers watching him when he was growing up. He holds plenty of respect for the 39-year-old QB, although he's hoping to help the defense spoil the possible final home game of his legendary career.