Browns sign two to practice squad, make other roster moves

The Browns have signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad

Dec 28, 2021 at 11:36 AM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed to practice squad (2):
WR Lawrence Cager
TE Miller Forristall

Released from practice squad (2):
CB Bryan Mills
WR JoJo Natson

Cager is 6-5, 220 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Georgia. Originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Cager has appeared in three career games with one start. He has two receptions for 35 yards. He has appeared in two games this season for the Browns. Cager is No. 83.

Forristall is a 6-5, 245-pound rookie out of Alabama. Originally signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent, he has appeared in two games with the Browns this season. Forristall is No. 86.

