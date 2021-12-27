Browns putting 'all of our energies' into make-or-break Pittsburgh game

Multiple Browns players and coaches have voiced the same emotion in the days after the Browns' 24-22 loss to the Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

Frustration.

Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield and other players didn't hide it after the game, and head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated it several times throughout his Monday press conference. The Browns have struggled to shake the feeling after coming so close to a crucial win — they were at the Packers' 50-yard line with 50 seconds left and only down two points before a Mayfield interception, his fourth of the game, ended the Browns' final drive.

"Like we talked about after the game and how we feel watching it on tape, (we're) certainly frustrated," Stefanski said. "We felt like we had a real good opportunity to come out of there with a win versus a good team, and we didn't come through."

Garrett, when asked about the emotion, needed a few seconds to collect his thoughts Saturday before delivering his answer.

"It's frustrating for everybody watching," he said. "If you're a Browns fan, you're frustrated. If you're a Browns player, you're frustrated. If you have anything to do with us, you know that. We've had chances. We just haven't converted and capitalized."

Stefanski isn't asking any of his players to shake the frustration before they return Tuesday to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for their first practice of Week 17. The frustration – and energy that comes with it — will be needed to generate the sense of urgency the Browns must have next Monday for a must-win road game against the Steelers.

A path to the playoffs is still alive for the Browns, even at 7-8 and fourth in the AFC North. They must win their final two games against the Steelers (7-7-1) and Bengals (9-6), and they need the first-seeded Chiefs to beat the Bengals next Sunday and the Ravens (8-7) to lose either of their last two games against the Rams and Steelers. Another loss this season will close the Browns' door to the playoffs.