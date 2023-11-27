News & Notes: Browns will work through quarterback situation with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol 

Thompson-Robinson's overall composure in first road game

Before Thompson-Robinson exited the game with the head injury, he had a high level of composure in his first career road start. He also threw his first career touchdown to TE Harrison Bryant for their only touchdown of the game.

Thompson-Robinson completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown. He also did not throw an interception, which he had done so in his previous two games this season.

"I think with any young player, you're always going to bring them along at a specific pace," Stefanski said. "I thought he did some really good things yesterday. Obviously, there's always things that you can clean up. There's different reads and footwork, whatever it may be, but he made a bunch of plays for us, so unfortunate to lose him due to injury."

Sunday's game was an important one for Thompson-Robinson in terms of leading the offense in a road game. While his teammates saw improvements from when he started against Pittsburgh, they noticed even more on Sunday against Denver.

"That second and third quarter, I believe he played some of the best football since I've been here," Walker said. "Even from practices to games, he has made some throws that I was like, s---. I was proud to see it, and I'm happy to see that he's continuing to grow every day and continuing to get better. And I love his competitiveness out there when he's out there playing as well."

Now, they have to navigate Thompson-Robinson's injury as he is dealing with the concussion.