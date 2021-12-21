News & Notes: DE Takkarist McKinley out with ruptured Achilles tendon

DE Takkarist McKinley suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Monday's loss to the Raiders and will require surgery.

What had been a bounce-back season for the veteran defensive end is now over. That was made official when he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

"Obviously, losing Takk is very unfortunate," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has been giving us some really good reps and production."

McKinley suffered the injury during the third quarter of Monday's 16-14 loss to the Raiders when he came up limping after a Las Vegas pass attempt. An emotional McKinley fell to the turf and was surrounded by supporting teammates before he was ultimately carted off the field.

McKinley started two games and appeared in 11 as a key member of Cleveland's pass-rushing attack. He finished with 2.5 sacks on the season and forced a key fumble in last week's win over the Ravens.

"I told him to be optimistic, that we loved him and we were here for him," said DE Myles Garrett, who stood next to McKinley as he was loaded onto the cart. "Just keep his head up. I know he was hurting physically and mentally. I just wanted him to know we had his back. Whether it is in the game or off the field, whatever he needs, we are here for him."

The Browns will have to overcome the loss of McKinley starting Saturday when they travel to Green Bay for a nationally televised Christmas Day matchup with the NFC North champions. The status of Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney is also uncertain, as Garrett deals with a groin injury he suffered in Monday's fourth quarter and Clowney remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Stefanski said he was still awaiting test results for Garrett, who played through the pain and nearly got his hand on Daniel Carlson's 48-yard game-winning field goal. Garrett vowed he wouldn't miss any time with the injury, but Stefanski cautioned the team would need the test results before plotting a course of action.

Clowney, just like the other numerous Browns players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, are considered day to day before their 10 days lapse. Clowney was officially placed on the list Sunday, meaning he would need to test out of the protocols in order to be available Saturday.