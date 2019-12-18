Odell Beckham Jr.: What Browns are building is 'just too special to leave' 

From an individual and team perspective, it's been an understandably frustrating year for Beckham.

He's been on the injury report every week during the regular season with a hip/groin injury that also limited his participation in training camp. He hasn't missed a game, but his individual production -- 67 catches, 910 yards, 2 TDs -- hasn't met his career averages. Still, Beckham on Tuesday was named as a Pro Bowl alternate and has made some team history as being a part of the first Browns receiving tandem with 800+ yards apiece.

Helping to find a remedy to how the team can improve over the final two games and in 2020 and beyond is at the top of Beckham's to-do list.

"If you just take a look at the season and be realistic and not try to pick and choose or look at the controversy, we could have, would have, should have with a lot of games that turned out to not go our way," Beckham said. "There's the Rams game, 49ers got into us, Seahawks, second Steelers game. There's so many games where we could be sitting here, 10-6, 12-4, 11-5 … anything but 6-8 at this moment.