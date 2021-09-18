POST-GAME REPORT:  St. Edwards at Massillon

In the week five Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal, St. Edwards Workhorse running back Danny Enovitch had 25 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns, including a powerful 13-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the Eagles' win.
St. Edwards proved to be one of the most physical teams in Northeast Ohio behind a stout offensive line that helped deliver 217 rushing yards on 45 carries. To start the game, senior Eagles' quarterback Christian Ramos connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rayshawn Manning. Ramos finished the night 15 for 20, with 233 yards and a touchdown.
In the third quarter, Massillon freshman star quarterback Jalen Slaughter made some spectacular throws including one to senior wide receiver Austin Brawley for a 43-yard touchdown. Slaughter finished the night 9 for 22, with 137 yards and two touchdowns.
In the fourth quarter, St. Edwards' stout defense sealed the game. The Eagles' star defensive end Michael Kilbane was a force all night with six tackles and one sack. Meanwhile, Massillon star running back Willtrell Hartson had a rough night with just three carries and seven yards. The Eagles' defense held the high-powered Tigers' rushing attack to only 122 yards.
St. Edwards is 5-0 for the first time since 2017. They will host a revitalized St. Ignatius team in two weeks, while Massillon will travel to Austintown-Fitch (Youngstown).
Next Friday, we will feature Shaw vs. Bedford. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.