QB Deshaun Watson battles another week of rehab for shoulder injury

OC Alex Van Pelt has been in QB Deshaun Watson's shoes before when it comes to an injury to the throwing arm.

"I had an AC third degree in a preseason game in Denver," Van Pelt said. "I sat out most of the year, and I ended up starting three games at the end of that year, and I was not 100 percent. It's not a comfortable feeling as a thrower to go out there and have to throw a 25-yard comeback, and you know that you don't quite have that arm strength at that time to get it there. So, I can definitely say I've sat in his shoes and it's not a comfortable feeling."

Watson continues to battle through the rotator cuff injury, and he will not play in Sundays' game against the Seahawks in Week 8. He will use this week to focus on rehab. HC Kevin Stefanksi announced the decision on Wednesday, which came after Watson took a hit in the first quarter against the Colts that kept him out for the remainder of the game.

This will be the third game that Watson has missed due to the injury, after he was first hit in Week 3 against the Titans. Watson was ruled out for Week 4 after trying to go through a pregame warmup, and then did not play in Week 6 against the 49ers.

Van Pelt said that early on in the game against the Colts, Watson didn't quite look like himself on his first few passing attempts. Watson's first pass of the game was to RB Jerome Ford that fell short. Then on the Browns next offensive drive, Watson had another incomplete short pass to RB Kareem Hunt before a deep ball intended for WR Marquise Goodwin was intercepted.

With the nature of the quarterback position and Watson being a thrower, Van Pelt said that when a player can't throw at 100 percent, it makes it difficult to play and have success. So, following the hit, all those factors played into the decision to keep him off the field for the remainder of the game.