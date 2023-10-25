Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Seahawks hold a 13-6 advantage over the Browns in the all-time series, with an 8-3 record at home.
- When the Browns and Seahawks last met, Seattle beat Cleveland 32-28 on Oct. 13, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
- Both the Browns and the Seahawks enter Week 8 with a 4-2 record. Cleveland is coming off a 39-38 win over the Colts in Week 7, while Seattle beat the Cardinals 20-10.
Storylines to Watch
- QB P.J. Walker named starter for Week 8 — HC Kevin Stefanski named Walker the Browns starting quarterback for Week 8, as QB Deshaun Watson continues to rehab from his shoulder injury. The Browns officially signed Walker to the active roster on Wednesday after he was elevated from the practice squad the previous three games. Walker has played in two games with one start, throwing for 370 yards and completing 33-of-66 passes.
- Browns return to their defensive dominance — After a solid few weeks of a stifling defense, the Browns struggled on Sunday against the Colts, giving up explosive plays and 38 total points. They have a chance to reset in Week 8. Through six games, the Seahawks average 24 points per game. The Seahawks have a solid run game with RB Kenneth Walker, who has 450 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. They also marry the run and the pass, where they try to make plays down field with explosive plays.
- Browns offense faces solid Seahawks run defense —The Seahawks are allowing just 3.5 yards per carry this season, which is third best in the league. They also have allowed the second-lowest total rushing yards this season with 523 rushing yards. The Browns run game, which is averaging 147.5 rushing yards per game, will face a stout defense who plays physical and can stop the run — especially with LB Bobby Wagner, who has 35 solo and 63 total tackles this season.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 4:05 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Adam Admin, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 12 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 4:05 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
