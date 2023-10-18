QB Deshaun Watson does not practice Wednesday heading into Week 7

On Wednesday, Watson described the injury as one to his rotator cuff and said that he had an MRI on Sept. 30.

Watson first suffered the injury in Week 3 against Tennessee when he was hit on a quarterback keeper in the third quarter. Watson said that they did not know exactly what his injury was during the game. Watson described that when he was hit after he cut back off of block by G Wyatt Teller and when he cut back, the defender flashed and got up underneath him at the rotator cuff. Watson said he felt the hit instantly, but thought it was a normal football hit.

Throughout the week leading up to their matchup against the Ravens on Oct. 1, Watson said he dealt with swelling and bruising. Then, once the swelling went down, he was able to have the MRI performed. Watson said they received the results back later Saturday evening revealing that it was a rotator cuff injury.

"It's a strain," Watson said on Wednesday. "It's a micro tear, so it's small. It's basically getting a cut on the hand, a couple of slashes on the hand of that muscle. And that's what a micro tear strain for the rotator cuff is."

Following that information, Watson said usually a player would sit out. However, he told the medical staff that he wanted to try going through a workout pregame and test it. So, Watson went through that pregame warmup on Sunday morning before their matchup against the Ravens in Week 4, and then was later ruled out for the game.

Over the last few weeks, Watson has worked through rehabbing the injury. With a rotator cuff injury, Watson said it's difficult to throw the ball, along with the movement, rotation and mobility elements associated with it. He is trying to work through any lingering pain, as well as determining his control of the football when he throws and the velocity at which he throws. Watson said that his throwing has been trending upwards, and he's been following the plan that the medical staff has put in place.

Watson said he also doesn't want to step out on the field and feel hesitant when he throws the ball. His mindset is putting the team first as works to return.