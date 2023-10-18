Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 16-15 all time against the Colts, including a 10-7 record on the road.
- When the Browns and Colts last met, Cleveland beat Indianapolis with a 32-23 victory on Oct. 11, 2020.
- The Browns enter Week 7 with a 3-2 record, while the Colts are 3-3.
Storylines to Watch
- QB Deshaun Watson's status – Watson continues his rehab from a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 3 against the Titans on Sept. 24. He did not play in the last two games against the Ravens or the 49ers in Weeks 4 or 5. Watson did not practice on Wednesday. HC Kevin Stefanski has not ruled out Watson for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, and said he is day-to-day with the injury.
- Colts lose Anthony Richardson for remainder of season – The Colts announced on Wednesday that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Veteran QB Gardner Minshew will start against the Browns. Minshew, who has played in five games this season for the Colts and relieved Richardson in three, has thrown for 90-of-138 and 882 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. In their Week 6 loss to the Jaguars, Minshew completed 33-of-55 passes and threw for 329 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
- How the Browns limit the Colts in the run game – The Colts are a running offense, as they have two elite running backs with Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss in the backfield. However, in Week 6 against the Jaguars, Taylor and Moss combined for just 15 carries, as Jacksonville was able to take away the run game. The Browns defense can look to do the same with their front and stop the run, forcing the Colts to pass the ball.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkabwala (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Andrew Siciliano, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
NFL+
• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
• Get NFL+
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @kelseyrusso, @louallendoc
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns