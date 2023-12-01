QB Joe Flacco continues preparation as Browns work through uncertainty at quarterback

Van Pelt said the key for Flacco as he grows more comfortable with the Browns is to spend time with the playbook – which he has done since he first arrived in Cleveland.

"It's about operation at the line of scrimmage, getting out of the huddle, getting to the huddle and then operating," Van Pelt said. "So, again, his experience in multiple systems, getting ready for NFL games, he's done many times. So just a little more 1emphasis on understanding exactly what we're going to ask him to do if he's a guy on game day."

Flacco's presence on the sideline in Denver during Week 12 was also beneficial, experiencing a game with the Browns with an earpiece in to listen to the communication between HC Kevin Stefanski and the quarterbacks. Cooper said that Flacco also approached him on the sideline to ask a few questions about certain routes.

"Just how Kevin talks to those guys, how the play calls come in our sideline mechanics after each series, and what we have to get done before the next drive, all that," Van Pelt said. "Just getting a dry run under his belt will beneficial."

Communication between the receivers and the quarterback has been a point of emphasis throughout the season, no matter who is at quarterback. Cooper said that throughout the week, he and Flacco have talked with one another to be on the same page in terms of what they see on certain routes.

On Thursday, they reviewed two routes, and Cooper said Flacco reiterated the importance of being on the same page on those routes. Flacco has also asked Cooper how he was looking to run a certain route against a certain look. With both of their experience levels, they also have an understanding of what the connection on certain routes is supposed to be like, which helps build that trust between quarterback and receiver.

If Flacco does have to take the field on Sunday against the Rams, Cooper knows that Flacco's experience in the league will be beneficial. Cooper said that much of the game is mental, and with 16 years in the league, there is a wealth of knowledge. That knowledge could come into play if he has to at the helm of the Browns offense.