As LS Rex Sunahara unboxed his pair of cleats, his face lit up as he admired the designs on each cleat. One highlighted the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, alongside the Browns' helmet and dog logo, while the other featured the "Cleveland" script and skyline, as well as rockets and the word "Bay" in Sunahara's high school colors.
"These are awesome," Sunahara said. "We wanted to pull something from every student's design because they were all so good. So, I think the fact that one is Browns' colors, and you can see the fans on there, you can see the Browns' logo, is awesome. And then to have one that is just Cleveland and Bay Village is incredible to represent them."
A few weeks prior, Sunahara had returned to Bay High School – where he graduated from in 2015 – and worked with 12 students to design his cleats that he will wear for the NFL's league-wide initiative My Cause My Cleats. The students were chosen to participate in the design party based on their attendance, and their designs were given to Leslie Gillesie, a local artist, to paint the cleats.
As Sunahara walked around the art room, he talked with each of the students to see the different elements they drew or designed on Photoshop. He watched as some students used tablets to draw their designs, pulling inspiration from Sunahara's ties to Bay High School and the Browns.
"It means the world to represent Bay High School. It's where I grew up. It's a place that I love. My family still lives there. All my best friends are from there. It means the world to me to represent Stay in the Game! also, and it means a whole lot to be able to help kids to go to school and being able to help kids understand that going to school helps them out in their future," Sunahara said. "When I grew up here, this is what I dreamed of doing. So, to see the teachers that helped me get there, see kids that I get to know when I come back and I go to a game I watch them play and it's the best and I love every second of it. I'm so thankful for the opportunity that I have to be able to do this and it's amazing."
During Weeks 12 and 13 of the 2026 NFL season, players across the league have the opportunity to choose a cause important to them and represent that organization on a pair of custom designed cleats as a part of the player-led campaign My Cause My Cleats. Following the two-week period, players are auctioning the cleats off, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the represented cause.
My Cause My Cleats was first launched in 2016, creating a connection between the NFL and players to allow them to create their art and represent philanthropic organizations, passions and movements through individual designs in stadiums across the league. This year, those participating on the Browns will wear their cleats in Week 12 when Cleveland hosts the Raiders at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday Night Football.
As an ambassador for the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, having students from his high school alma mater design his cleats provided a chance to highlight the work of the Network. Sunahara reflected on his high school experience at Bay, recalling teachers like his English teacher and football coaches who helped shape his perspective on the importance of school.
"Stay in the Game! and just being able to come to school every day and continuing to work through everything is a huge part of what we're trying to do," Sunahara said. "The more you stay in school, the higher your likelihood of graduating is and the higher the likelihood of going to college and all or that to set you up for succeeding in life."
The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network was first launched in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation and Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and is now managed by Battelle. Working to reduce chronic absenteeism, the Network currently partners with 201 districts and impacts 611,000 students across Ohio.
School districts across Ohio are invited to participate in Stay in the Game! at no cost to the district. As a member of SITG!, districts receive access to an online campaign playbook to help create a localized, data-informed attendance campaign. To complement their strategy, the districts receive printed, Browns-branded campaign materials as well as opportunities to engage with the team through incentive and recognition opportunities like player and mascot visits, gameday experiences and tickets.
Incentives include materials such as personalized postcards, video messages, classroom visits from players and mascots and community improvement projects like turf field installments that are incorporated into district attendance plans to get students excited about attending school and learning.
"The Stay in the Game! Attendance Network partners with districts and schools across Ohio to bring greater attention to the importance of attendance and its impact on student success," Director of the Cleveland Browns Foundation Lizzie Heidenreich said. "We couldn't ask for a better representative of that mission than Rex. Since joining the Network this year as an ambassador, he has visited multiple classrooms and helped promote the importance of showing up every day. We're proud to have him represent Stay in the Game! through his My Cause My Cleats design during Sunday's game."
Bay Village City School District – including Bay High School – has been a part of the Network since the 2024-25 school year and has utilized the resources provided to continue their efforts to decrease chronic absenteeism in the district. As a district, Bay Village had a chronic absenteeism rate of 7.8 percent in 2025 and decreased that rate to 7.5 percent in 2026. They also have the lowest chronic absenteeism rate amongst all Browns' districts in the Network.
"The importance of being in school as a school administrator is at the top of the list," Bay Village City School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations Aaron Ereditario said. "We have the opportunity to educate a lot of young people when they're in school. When they're not in school, we don't have that opportunity to stay in the game itself. The program has been tremendous for our school district, and I see the impact that it has had on other school districts – providing necessary resources and materials to keep and improve school attendance in a lot of other school districts, in addition to Bay Village City School District, is really a treat for us to be a part of."
As the students wrapped up their designs, they received an additional surprise from Sunahara and the Browns. They each opened a small gift bag that featured a Stay in the Game! themed speaker, earbuds and a power bank, as well as two tickets to the Browns' Week 12 matchup against the Raiders. At the game, they will have chance to see Sunahara sport his cleats on the field.
"That's awesome, I can't wait," Sunahara said. "I hope they're really happy with the design and I hope they feel a lot of pride in that, too."