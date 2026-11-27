As LS Rex Sunahara unboxed his pair of cleats, his face lit up as he admired the designs on each cleat. One highlighted the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, alongside the Browns' helmet and dog logo, while the other featured the "Cleveland" script and skyline, as well as rockets and the word "Bay" in Sunahara's high school colors.

"These are awesome," Sunahara said. "We wanted to pull something from every student's design because they were all so good. So, I think the fact that one is Browns' colors, and you can see the fans on there, you can see the Browns' logo, is awesome. And then to have one that is just Cleveland and Bay Village is incredible to represent them."

A few weeks prior, Sunahara had returned to Bay High School – where he graduated from in 2015 – and worked with 12 students to design his cleats that he will wear for the NFL's league-wide initiative My Cause My Cleats. The students were chosen to participate in the design party based on their attendance, and their designs were given to Leslie Gillesie, a local artist, to paint the cleats.

As Sunahara walked around the art room, he talked with each of the students to see the different elements they drew or designed on Photoshop. He watched as some students used tablets to draw their designs, pulling inspiration from Sunahara's ties to Bay High School and the Browns.

"It means the world to represent Bay High School. It's where I grew up. It's a place that I love. My family still lives there. All my best friends are from there. It means the world to me to represent Stay in the Game! also, and it means a whole lot to be able to help kids to go to school and being able to help kids understand that going to school helps them out in their future," Sunahara said. "When I grew up here, this is what I dreamed of doing. So, to see the teachers that helped me get there, see kids that I get to know when I come back and I go to a game I watch them play and it's the best and I love every second of it. I'm so thankful for the opportunity that I have to be able to do this and it's amazing."

During Weeks 12 and 13 of the 2026 NFL season, players across the league have the opportunity to choose a cause important to them and represent that organization on a pair of custom designed cleats as a part of the player-led campaign My Cause My Cleats. Following the two-week period, players are auctioning the cleats off, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the represented cause.