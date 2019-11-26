Steelers to start QB Devlin Hodges vs. Browns

The Browns will see a new face at quarterback when they face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Devlin Hodges, who replaced a struggling Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh's narrow victory over the Bengals, will make his second start of the season when Cleveland and Pittsburgh square off in a massive game for both teams.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced the decision at his Tuesday press conference.
"The decision is clear for us and some really clear reasons why," Tomlin said. "Like I talked about after the game, I thought he provided us a spark in game. I'm hopeful he's capable of continuing to provide that spark as we step into this stadium."
Hodges completed 5-of-11 passes for 118 yards in the win over Cincinnati. His 79-yard touchdown pass to James Washington gave the Steelers the lead and ultimately proved to be the difference in the 16-10 victory over the winless Bengals.
Earlier this season, Hodges, an undrafted rookie out of Samford, started against the Chargers in a game Pittsburgh won, 24-17. He's 27-of-40 for 318 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the season.
Rudolph struggled in his start against the Browns earlier this month, tossing four interceptions and leading the Steelers on just one scoring drive. He was 8-of-16 for 85 yards and an interception before he was benched in Cincinnati.
The Steelers have been without veteran starter Ben Roethlisberger since he exited a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks with a season-ending elbow injury. This will mark the first time Cleveland has not seen Roethlisberger during a season since he entered the league in 2004.