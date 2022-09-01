The story of why Chase Winovich cut his long hair

A few days before Chase Winovich was traded to the Browns in March, he had a dream.

Winovich, a Patriots linebacker who was well-known from his long, blond hair he's had since his college days at Michigan, got a haircut in the dream, which happened after he fell asleep while meditating. He took the dream as a sign the next morning that he needed one in real life.

Winovich traveled to a barber shop near where he was training in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, but the barber initially told him they weren't available for walk-ins for the next few days.

He started to walk out the door, and then the barber stopped him and asked if he was Chase Winovich, the football player.

"I was just like, 'Yeah,'" he said with a smile. "She said, 'I'm free in about 20 minutes.'"

When Winovich actually walked out the door, his locks were gone and he felt as though he had a fresh start in life. Three days later, he found out where that fresh start would be.

He received a call into the office of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who let him know he was being traded to Cleveland.

"You guys didn't like the haircut?" he recalled saying to Belichick with a laugh.

The biggest question many asked upon Winovich's arrival to the Browns wasn't how he'd fit in the defense or why he believed Cleveland was a great location for his fresh start in football, but why he cut his hair.