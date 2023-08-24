High School Game of the Week

Ursuline vs Padua square off in High School Game of the Week

Aug 24, 2023 at 04:08 PM
Friday's game between Ursuline and Padua Franciscan is this week's High School Game of the Week! 

The winning team from each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football regular season will receive $2,500 for their program.  
 
Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Ursuline (1-0), Padua Franciscan (1-0)  

WHERE: Padua Stadium (6740 STATE RD, PARMA, OH 44134) 

WHEN: 7:00pm  

THE COACHES: Dan Reardon, Ursuline and Michael Polevacik, Padua Franciscan 

