Watch Guardians players Triston McKenzie, Austin Hedges kick off Browns vs. Chargers with pregame guitar smash

McKenzie and Hedges participated in baseball history for the Guardians the day before the Browns’ Week 5 game

Oct 09, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

A day after the Guardians made baseball history, Triston McKenzie and Austin Hedges stopped by FirstEnergy Stadium to smash a guitar and rile up the fans moments before the Browns kicked off against the Chargers.

McKenzie and Hedges, who each played in the Guardian's 15-inning marathon win Saturday over the Rays to win their American League Wild Card series, were the honorary Dawg Pound Captains for Week 5 took the field seconds before kickoff to fire up the crowd with a guitar smash.

McKenzie tossed six scoreless innings in the win over the Rays that sent the Guardians to the American League Divisional Series. The game was the longest scoreless extra-innings game in MLB playoff history, and the Guardians won, 1-0, after a walk-off home run from Oscar Gonzalez. Hedges was McKenzie's catcher for the game and has been with the Guardians since 2020.

McKenzie and Hedges joined Browns legend Joe Thomas and Cavaliers players Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as Dawg Pound Captains who took part in the pregame guitar smash.

