Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 11:23 AM

Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic

The 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Football Clinic was a little different than previous editions, but it still delivered in a big way.

Watch above as Mark Maruna (offensive coordinator, Brunswick High) and Damion Creel (Head Coach, Beachwood High) demonstrate a number of drills that can help sharpen your skills. Dr. Sean Cupp from University Hospitals shares some need-to-know sports medicine information and members of the Browns' 2020 rookie class discuss why it's important to #StayInTheGame.

Be sure to post your progress on social media with #BrownsClinic or by tagging @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter.

Advertising