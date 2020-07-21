Watch the 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Youth Football Clinic

The 2020 Cleveland Browns Virtual Football Clinic was a little different than previous editions, but it still delivered in a big way.
Watch above as Mark Maruna (offensive coordinator, Brunswick High) and Damion Creel (Head Coach, Beachwood High) demonstrate a number of drills that can help sharpen your skills. Dr. Sean Cupp from University Hospitals shares some need-to-know sports medicine information and members of the Browns' 2020 rookie class discuss why it's important to #StayInTheGame.
Be sure to post your progress on social media with #BrownsClinic or by tagging @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter.