Why the Browns devoted so many picks to WRs and how they fit together

As he broke down the team's four new receivers Monday on Cleveland Browns Daily, Berry put them into two groups. In one is Coleman and Auburn's Ricardo Louis, the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round, and the other features fifth-rounders Jordan Payton (UCLA) and Rashard Higgins (Colorado State).

Berry used the term "burners" to describe Coleman and Louis, who was a standout at the NFL Combine for his top times in a number of the exercises. The threat both pose as deep threats who can stretch the defense was alluring to the Browns, who lost top big-play threat Travis Benjamin in free agency.

Coleman, in particular, was coveted for his explosiveness and ability to change the game in a single play. It's why Cleveland, with its pick of any wide receiver in the draft, went with him at the No. 15.

"It's hard to find players that can change the complexion of the game with a single touch. Those are the guys that scare defensive coordinators in the NFL," Berry said. "With Corey, We felt like he can absolutely do that at the NFL level."

All Payton and Higgins did at the collegiate level was produce at record levels within their respective programs. Both finished their careers as their program's all-time leader in receptions, and Higgins also holds marks for yards and touchdowns.

Berry said they each fit into the "possession mold" within Cleveland's offense. Because of his background in a pro-style offense, NFL.com considers Higgins the most "pro-ready" of the Browns' four newest receivers.