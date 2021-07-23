10 for '21: Outside of Newsome and JOK, which rookie has the best opportunity to make an impression in 2021?

Zegura: There is an old expression: "Speed kills." When it comes to the NFL in 2021, that expression is an absolute truism. Offenses want speed and defenses fear it and often times the threat of speed alone is enough to make things easier for an offense to operate efficiently. That is why third round pick WR Anthony Schwartz, the fastest player in the 2021 draft, will make an immediate impact for the Browns this season. Schwartz has world class speed and the medals from international competition to prove it. While I do not expect huge rookie numbers from Schwartz, I think he can absolutely create big plays for our offense even in just 10-20 snaps per game (see Mecole Hardman with the Kansas City Chiefs). Schwartz will stretch the field both horizontally and vertically, creating larger windows for Baker Mayfield to find his receivers and thus more room for yards after the catch possibilities. Schwartz will cause safeties to play deeper and to respect his speed vertically. He will also be able to allow the Browns to incorporate more jet sweep motion which should lead to a horizontal stretching of the defense and even bigger running lanes for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Schwartz also has the chance to make the big plays himself. He had nine touchdowns of more than 50 yards in college and is an incredibly dangerous playmaker even when get touches the ball at or behind the line of scrimmage. I am looking forward to seeing how Schwartz is incorporated into this offense and seeing all of the big plays he either directly or indirectly creates. It should also be noted that Schwartz's ability to make an immediate impact is helped immensely by being under the tutelage of the best wide receiver coach in the NFL, Chad O'Shea. Everywhere he has been, players have developed under Coach O'Shea, but this is the first time he has had the chance to work with someone with this kind of speed and it is going to be fun to watch.