10 for '21: Outside of Newsome and JOK, which rookie has the best opportunity to make an impression in 2021?

Editor's Note: Over the next two weeks, Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal will be giving their takes and predictions on some of the hottest topics surrounding the Browns as they prepare for training camp.
The Browns believe they drafted two first-round caliber prospects in 2021 with CB Greg Newsome II and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but they have high hopes for the six other players selected in the class, too.
Who else could have a shot to make a big impression as rookie? Andrew Gribble, Nathan Zegura and Anthony Poisal tackle that question in the final installment of "10 for '21."
Gribble: I'm going with third-round WR Anthony Schwartz even though the Browns appear to be absolutely loaded at the position. Schwartz has the kind of unique speed coaches covet, and opportunities always come up for the players who possess it. Schwartz can do a number of different things for an offense, and he's made it clear he's more than just a deep threat. Still, simply having Schwartz on the field to stretch the field could be a huge asset the Browns simply didn't have after Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a knee injury Week 7 at Cincinnati. He's also a player who can thrive on jet sweeps, something he did frequently during his days at Auburn. Schwartz was a third-round pick for a reason. He has unmatched speed and is determined to become an all-around wide receiver. Even on an offense full of weapons and returning nearly all of its players from 2020, there's room for him to make an impact.
Zegura: There is an old expression: "Speed kills." When it comes to the NFL in 2021, that expression is an absolute truism. Offenses want speed and defenses fear it and often times the threat of speed alone is enough to make things easier for an offense to operate efficiently. That is why third round pick WR Anthony Schwartz, the fastest player in the 2021 draft, will make an immediate impact for the Browns this season. Schwartz has world class speed and the medals from international competition to prove it. While I do not expect huge rookie numbers from Schwartz, I think he can absolutely create big plays for our offense even in just 10-20 snaps per game (see Mecole Hardman with the Kansas City Chiefs). Schwartz will stretch the field both horizontally and vertically, creating larger windows for Baker Mayfield to find his receivers and thus more room for yards after the catch possibilities. Schwartz will cause safeties to play deeper and to respect his speed vertically. He will also be able to allow the Browns to incorporate more jet sweep motion which should lead to a horizontal stretching of the defense and even bigger running lanes for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Schwartz also has the chance to make the big plays himself. He had nine touchdowns of more than 50 yards in college and is an incredibly dangerous playmaker even when get touches the ball at or behind the line of scrimmage. I am looking forward to seeing how Schwartz is incorporated into this offense and seeing all of the big plays he either directly or indirectly creates. It should also be noted that Schwartz's ability to make an immediate impact is helped immensely by being under the tutelage of the best wide receiver coach in the NFL, Chad O'Shea. Everywhere he has been, players have developed under Coach O'Shea, but this is the first time he has had the chance to work with someone with this kind of speed and it is going to be fun to watch.
Poisal: Tommy Togiai. Yes, Schwartz could be in for a big season if he can translate his speed to the NFL level as a rookie, but he'll still have Beckham and Jarvis Landry ahead of him on the depth chart. The DT position, however, is completely open, and Togiai can very much put himself in the running for a starting job with a good preseason. His adjustment to NFL talent won't be as steep after playing three years at Ohio State and going up against some of the best offensive lines in the country — both at practice and in games. At 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds, he's already bigger than most NFL defensive tackles. There's nothing stopping Togiai from garnering a heavy load of snaps in 2021, and he could join Newsome and JOK as crucial rookie pieces to the 2021 Browns defense.