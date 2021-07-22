10 for '21: Which roster battle could produce the most surprises?

Zegura: The room that has been the most remade for the 2021 season is without a doubt the defensive tackle room and the influx of both youthful and veteran talent has set the stage for a competition that could go in any number of directions. Of the eight defensive tackles in camp, only one, Elliott, played snaps for the Browns in 2020. Elliott has been tabbed by both coaches and front office personnel to have a major breakout in his second season and is expected to push for significant playing time. Billings is one of the biggest and strongest defensive tackles in the league who is noted for his run-stopping and space-eating abilities. Prior to opting out of the 2020 season, Billings had started 30 of his last 32 games for the Bengals and he is currently penciled in as a potential starter for the Browns in their base defense. Joining Billings in that projected starting lineup Jackson. Jackson excelled for defensive coordinator Joe Woods when the two worked together in Denver, and the Pro Bowler has notched double-digit quarterback hits in seven straight seasons. He's regarded as one of the better interior pass rushers in the league. Square has managed to stay productive in this league since entering back in 2013 and has appeared in 91 career games with 24 starts. Sheldon Day has appeared in 60 career games with two starts and spent time with the Browns in 2020. Those veterans will be competing for roster spots and playing time with a trio of young, talented players. Togiai was one of the strongest players in the draft, and a quick study of his tape reveals a deceptively quick penetrator who can get after the quarterback as well as dominate the point of attack in the run game. Could Togiai push for a starting spot immediately after an incredibly productive career at Ohio State? That could be one of the big stories to watch in camp, because I believe it would lead to a real shakeup in that room. Wilson was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 draft according to many early mocks, but a variety of factors caused those projections to change. The Browns aggressively pursued Wilson, who was one of the top DL recruits in the county, and offered him one of the most lucrative UDFA deals in the NFL this season. Woods raved about what Wilson could bring to the table and he will compete for a spot on this roster. Finally there is McDowell, who was one of the most physically impressive players on the field this offseason. At 6-foot-6, he really stands out with his size among the interior defensive linemen. McDowell was considered a top-10 talent in the 2017 NFL Draft, but off the field issues pushed him down to pick No. 35. Those issues are the reason why McDowell has yet to play a snap in the NFL, but the Browns gave him one last chance to get his career back on track. His talent is undeniable, and if McDowell's focus is in the right place, he could end up as the biggest surprise of the 2021 Browns training camp. There is so much talent and so much up in the air with the defensive tackles that frankly no outcome would surprise me. You have eight very talented players competing for an expected four spots, so none of these players want to have even one off day in training camp in what will be among the most intense battles on the roster. The good news is I expect this room to exceed expectations when the games start to count because they will be talented and battle hardened by the time September rolls around.