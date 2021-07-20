10 for '21: Which position group will have the best competition at camp?

Zegura: Once again the focus is on the defense here, and I think there are many intriguing battles at all three levels. I will get to defensive tackle later in the week, but that should be an intense competition to see who ultimately will make this roster. At cornerback, the Browns feel like they have four starters for three spots, so that will be interesting to see play out. However, the position group I am the most excited to see battle it out at camp is the linebacking core. This is the one position where playing time and roster spots are completely up for grabs. You would expect the Browns ultimately will carry six linebackers, based on historical trends, so that is the number we will focus on during camp. We also know that the Browns will play significantly more nickel and dime with one or two linebackers on the field than they will play "base" defense with three linebackers. That's why the battle for playing time will be so fierce and players likely will focus on their specializations and situational roles rather than full-time roles. That's not to say guys can't earn full-time opportunities because the Browns certainly have enough talented players to do so. Free agent signee Anthony Walker Jr. was an every down player for the talented Indianapolis Colts defense and averaged 107 tackles per season over the last three years. He is considered the early favorite to start at Mike linebacker (MLB). Second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is widely considered to be one of the steals of the 2021 draft and has the ability to play the run, cover in the slot and blitz at an elite level. He has elite three-down traits and has impressed coaches with his ability to be in the right place at the right time consistently and to not make the same mistake twice. He will have to earn his playing time as a rookie, but I would not bet against him becoming the starting WILL linebacker. Those two talented newcomers are joined by the Browns' trio of talented young linebackers. Jacob Phillips enters his second season with high internal expectations to make a major impact. He has the size, length and speed to be a three-down sideline-to-sideline linebacker who excelled in his Week 17 start at MLB against the Steelers. Third-year SAM linebacker Sione Takitaki had a phenomenal second season that saw him emerge as one of the elite run stopping backers in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. He also improved his coverage skills and notched multiple interceptions, including one in the playoff win over the Steelers. Mack Wilson has position versatility and played his best football late in the 2021 season, including a dominant performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a standout minicamp and the fluid athlete looks to be in tremendous condition as he fights for his role on this team.