10 for '21: Which 2nd-year player is poised to make a big leap?

Zegura: Of course Wills should take a huge step in Year 2, as he finally gets an entire offseason to continue to hone his craft as a left tackle. What Wills did as a rookie, playing on the left side for the first time in his career is nothing short of spectacular. If you were to ask coaches and front office members of the Browns the question about a second year leap forward, the two names you would hear the most, without a doubt, would be DT Jordan Elliott and LB Jacob Phillips, both of whom were third-round picks in the 2020 draft. I could focus on Phillips, who was covered in the LB position battle, or Elliott, who will be covered extensively in an upcoming answer focused on the defensive tackle room, but I don't want to do that. What I do want to do is take a minute to talk about Grant Delpit. Delpit was one of my favorite players in the entire 2020 draft, and I believe the Browns absolutely stole the top playmaker and a definite first round talent, in the second round. Now we did not get to see Delpit play after he suffered a torn Achilles early in training camp that cost him his entire rookie season. That only makes me want to see him more in 2021. Delpit was to be a key piece in Joe Woods' defense as a safety who can play center field, cover the slot, blitz and provide physical run support. If minicamp was any indication, Delpit looks ready to take on a major role for the Browns defense and to make a major impact while doing so. His speed and ability to close on the football were apparent in Browns camp, and Delpit looks to be in even better shape after pouring his heart and soul into his rehab process. There are not many specimens as impressive as Delpit, who brings an eye-catching physicality along with his speed, and I can not wait to see how Woods chooses to employ this talented playmaker. Delpit took full advantage of the opportunity to get every possible mental rep last year while remaining an active meeting participant despite, so he will be able to play fast immediately, per pass game coordinator Jeff Howard. With such a loaded roster, Delpit is flying a little under the radar, but trust me when I tell you, all of our eyes should be on No. 22 at training camp.