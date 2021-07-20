10 for '21: Which 2nd-year player is poised to make a big leap?

Editor's Note: Over the next two weeks, Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal will be giving their takes and predictions on some of the hottest topics surrounding the Browns as they prepare for training camp.
The Browns got major contributions from their 2020 NFL Draft class, and they'll be looking for even more in 2021.
Who's ready to make the biggest leap? Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal share their thoughts.
Poisal: Jedrick Wills Jr. No one on the roster is set to benefit more from a second season with offensive line coach Bill Callahan than Wills, who made a solid transition from right tackle to left tackle in his rookie season and could come closer to reaching the All-Pro ceiling many draft analysts saw in him when the Browns drafted him 10th overall. Callahan has more than 40 years of coaching experience and has previously turned first-round linemen into Pro Bowlers after they've made a position switch. One of his best projects? Tyron Smith, whom Wills has been compared to, switched from right tackle to left tackle in his second NFL season. By Year 2 of starting at left tackle, Smith was a Pro Bowler. Could Callahan help produce a similar result in his second year with Wills?
Gribble: It's Wills, and that should make fans really excited because he was darn good as a rookie. Despite a number of unfortunate circumstances leading into his rookie season, Wills made the transition from right tackle — a position he played his entire time at Alabama — to left tackle look seamless. You don't have one of the NFL's best offensive lines without a reliable left tackle, and that's exactly what Wills was from start to finish. It should only get better from here, as Wills appears clearly committed to improving, and he has one of the best to ever do it leading him in Callahan. He's also surrounded by the right teammates, players such as Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin, who are living, breathing examples of offensive linemen who continued to ascend throughout their NFL careers. They've also welcomed him with open arms and are equally excited to see him grow. The better he gets and the more these starters work together, the better Cleveland's offensive line will be in 2021 and beyond.
Zegura: Of course Wills should take a huge step in Year 2, as he finally gets an entire offseason to continue to hone his craft as a left tackle. What Wills did as a rookie, playing on the left side for the first time in his career is nothing short of spectacular. If you were to ask coaches and front office members of the Browns the question about a second year leap forward, the two names you would hear the most, without a doubt, would be DT Jordan Elliott and LB Jacob Phillips, both of whom were third-round picks in the 2020 draft. I could focus on Phillips, who was covered in the LB position battle, or Elliott, who will be covered extensively in an upcoming answer focused on the defensive tackle room, but I don't want to do that. What I do want to do is take a minute to talk about Grant Delpit. Delpit was one of my favorite players in the entire 2020 draft, and I believe the Browns absolutely stole the top playmaker and a definite first round talent, in the second round. Now we did not get to see Delpit play after he suffered a torn Achilles early in training camp that cost him his entire rookie season. That only makes me want to see him more in 2021. Delpit was to be a key piece in Joe Woods' defense as a safety who can play center field, cover the slot, blitz and provide physical run support. If minicamp was any indication, Delpit looks ready to take on a major role for the Browns defense and to make a major impact while doing so. His speed and ability to close on the football were apparent in Browns camp, and Delpit looks to be in even better shape after pouring his heart and soul into his rehab process. There are not many specimens as impressive as Delpit, who brings an eye-catching physicality along with his speed, and I can not wait to see how Woods chooses to employ this talented playmaker. Delpit took full advantage of the opportunity to get every possible mental rep last year while remaining an active meeting participant despite, so he will be able to play fast immediately, per pass game coordinator Jeff Howard. With such a loaded roster, Delpit is flying a little under the radar, but trust me when I tell you, all of our eyes should be on No. 22 at training camp.