10 players to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Franklin still manages to be on the board heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft. So, if the Browns want to add a wideout to their receiving corps, Franklin could be an option for Cleveland. Franklin played three seasons at Oregon and recorded 160 receptions for 2,483 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. In 2023, Franklin was named a second-team Associated Press All-American, as well as named to All-Pac-12 Conference first team. If available for the Browns, Franklin could add young talent to a veteran receiving corps.

WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Walker can create explosive opportunities in the pass game. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Kent State before he transferred to North Carolina for the 2023 season. In his two seasons with Kent State, Walker caught 63 passes for 1,045 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also recorded three carries for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown. Then, in his lone season at North Carolina, Walker caught 41 receptions for 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, as well as three carries for 23 yards.

Edge Austin Booker, Kansas