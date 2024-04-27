10 players to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The final day of the NFL Draft is here, but the Browns are not done with their pick selections.
Cleveland currently holds four picks on the final day of the draft, beginning in the fifth round. They have the 156th pick in the fifth round, the 206th pick in the sixth round and the 227th and the 243rd picks in the seventh round.
So, here are 10 players to keep an eye on for Day 3.
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Franklin still manages to be on the board heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft. So, if the Browns want to add a wideout to their receiving corps, Franklin could be an option for Cleveland. Franklin played three seasons at Oregon and recorded 160 receptions for 2,483 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. In 2023, Franklin was named a second-team Associated Press All-American, as well as named to All-Pac-12 Conference first team. If available for the Browns, Franklin could add young talent to a veteran receiving corps.
WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Walker can create explosive opportunities in the pass game. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Kent State before he transferred to North Carolina for the 2023 season. In his two seasons with Kent State, Walker caught 63 passes for 1,045 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also recorded three carries for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown. Then, in his lone season at North Carolina, Walker caught 41 receptions for 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, as well as three carries for 23 yards.
Edge Austin Booker, Kansas
Booker spent his first two seasons at Minnesota, after he redshirted in 2021 and then played in six games as a reserve in 2022. He recorded two tackles and a tackle for loss. He then transferred to Kansas, which he tallied 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2023. He also had one pass defended and two forced fumbles.
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Trotter ended his collegiate career at Clemson with 113 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 10 passes defended and two touchdowns.
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
Davis follows his blocks well as an inside or outside runner and can break tackles to create additional yards on plays. He finished his collegiate career rushing for 4,548 yards and 50 touchdowns on 676 carries. He also recorded 53 receptions for 487 receiving yards and one touchdown in four seasons. Davis had his best season in 2023 when he rushed for 1,578 yards on 236 carries and 18 touchdowns.
RB Jase McClellan, Alabama
McClellan played all four seasons at Alabama and finished his collegiate career with 355 carries for 1,981 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also added 40 receptions for 409 yards and six receiving touchdowns. McClellan has a strong vision and is an instinctive runner who can extend runs through contact.
RB Audric Estimé, Notre Dame
Estimé finished his three seasons at Notre Dame with 373 carries for 2,321 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, as well as 26 receptions for 277 yards and one receiving touchdown.
TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
In his five seasons at Ohio State, Stover tallied 82 receptions for 1,058 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He played one game his freshman season at linebacker before he switched to the other side of the ball in 2020 and played his remaining years at Ohio State at tight end. Stover projects to be a potential every-down tight end in the NFL, if available to the Browns in the later rounds.
TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Bell spent his first three seasons at South Carolina, where he caught 56 passes for 757 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, as well as 80 carries for 301 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He transferred to Florida State for his senior season and finished the year with 39 receptions for 503 yards and two receiving touchdowns, as well as four carries for two yards and a rushing touchdown. Bell has an explosive first step and can create separation with his quickness, as well as yards after the catch.
TE J'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Sanders is still on the board heading into Day 3 and could be a potential developmental tight end for Cleveland. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, the Texas prospect is a strong pass catcher. He caught 99 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns in his three seasons at Texas, including 682 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 2023.