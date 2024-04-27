Browns select G Zak Zinter with the No. 85 pick in the NFL Draft

The Browns selected G Zak Zinter with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Zinter played four seasons at Michigan at right guard, playing in 45 games with 42 starts. He played 2,514 offensive snaps while in Ann Arbor, and allowed three sacks in 1,141 pass-blocking snaps. Zinter allowed five quarterback hurries on 296 pass block snaps during his 2023 season, and six quarterback hurries on 411 pass block snaps in 2022, according to PFF.

"You guys all know that we'll be a team that invests in the trenches, invests in the O line," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "Zak, we just thought, was a rock-solid all-around player his entire career at Michigan. He was really the heartbeat of their culture when we met with him throughout the pre-Draft process. Very smart, professional, passionate about football, and I think his blue-collar mentality will really fit well within our offensive line room."

He missed the final three games of the 2023 season after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's win over Ohio State in November 2023.

"We felt really good about the medical," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "You know, they did send video of him moving around on his own.

"He'll be ready to go this spring and there's really no concern about the leg."