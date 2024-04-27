 Skip to main content
Browns select G Zak Zinter with the No. 85 pick in the NFL Draft

Zinter played four seasons at Michigan at right guard

Apr 26, 2024
Kelsey Russo

The Browns selected G Zak Zinter with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Zinter played four seasons at Michigan at right guard, playing in 45 games with 42 starts. He played 2,514 offensive snaps while in Ann Arbor, and allowed three sacks in 1,141 pass-blocking snaps. Zinter allowed five quarterback hurries on 296 pass block snaps during his 2023 season, and six quarterback hurries on 411 pass block snaps in 2022, according to PFF.

"You guys all know that we'll be a team that invests in the trenches, invests in the O line," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "Zak, we just thought, was a rock-solid all-around player his entire career at Michigan. He was really the heartbeat of their culture when we met with him throughout the pre-Draft process. Very smart, professional, passionate about football, and I think his blue-collar mentality will really fit well within our offensive line room."

He missed the final three games of the 2023 season after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's win over Ohio State in November 2023.

"We felt really good about the medical," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "You know, they did send video of him moving around on his own.

"He'll be ready to go this spring and there's really no concern about the leg."

The Browns hold four more picks in the 2024 draft starting Saturday with the 21st pick in the fifth round, a sixth-rounder and two picks in the seventh.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Zak Zinter Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 third round pick Zak Zinter

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his 69-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Michigan won 47-14.
Michigan offensive linemen Zak Zinter (65), Drake Nugent (60) and Trevor Keegan (77) line up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) holds the trophy after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 26-0.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Zak Zinter was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter watches before an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) protects quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he prepares to snap the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
