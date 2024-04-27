 Skip to main content
Browns select WR Jamari Thrash with the No. 156 pick in the NFL Draft

Thrash transferred to Louisville for the 2023 season and caught 63 passes for 858 receiving yards and six touchdowns

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:01 PM
Kelsey Russo

The Browns selected WR Jamari Thrash with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Thrash spent the first part of his collegiate career at Georgia State before he transferred to Louisville for his final season. In his four seasons at Georgia State, Thrash caught 104 receptions for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as three carries for 10 yards. Then, during the 2023 season with Louisville, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and one carry for 12 yards and a touchdown.

"Going to ACC, I was able to go against ACC defenses. Well, they were ACC defenses that were NFL defenses," Thrash said. "So just being in ACC and going against different competition and playing with (Coach Jeff Brohm), it also helped me a lot to mature and pick up on a lot of things getting into this, well, actually heading into my NFL career."

Thrash demonstrated great body control during his collegiate career as he ranks above average in catches near the sideline.

Thrash said he met with the Browns at the NFL Combine and talked to the team "a lot" in the pre-draft process. He had a feeling he'd be landing in Cleveland.

"They got to know me as a player and a character," Thrash said. "I'm blessed and honored to be a Cleveland Brown. You know, it means a lot to me right now."

Photos: 5th-Round Pick Jamari Thrash  Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2024 fifth round pick Jamari Thrash

