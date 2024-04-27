 Skip to main content
Browns select CB Myles Harden with the No. 227 pick in the NFL Draft

Harden played four seasons at South Dakota 

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:12 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_DRAFT_ARTICLE_HARDEN

The Browns select CB Myles Harden with the 227th pick of the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Harden played four seasons for South Dakota. In 2020 he started all four games of the team's spring season, totaling 16 tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2021, he played the first six games with five starts before he missed the remainder of the season due to a leg injury.

Then, in 2022, Harden led the team with three interceptions and four forced fumbles. He tied the team lead with six pass breakups. Harden started the first six games of the season, totaling 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and nine pass breakups before he missed the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

In 2023, Harden was named a team captain. He tallied 58 total tackles, one fumble recovery, seven passes defended and one interception. He was named a third-team Associated Press FCS All-American and first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference. He led the team with six pass breakups and started all 13 games.

Photos: 7th-Round Pick Myles Harden Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2024 seventh round pick Myles Harden

South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) is sacked by South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden before fumbling the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat, left, runs past South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
West's Myles Harden, of South Dakota, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) is tackled by South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
