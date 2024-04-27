Browns select CB Myles Harden with the No. 227 pick in the NFL Draft

The Browns select CB Myles Harden with the 227th pick of the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Harden played four seasons for South Dakota. In 2020 he started all four games of the team's spring season, totaling 16 tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions. In 2021, he played the first six games with five starts before he missed the remainder of the season due to a leg injury.

Then, in 2022, Harden led the team with three interceptions and four forced fumbles. He tied the team lead with six pass breakups. Harden started the first six games of the season, totaling 44 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and nine pass breakups before he missed the rest of the season due to a foot injury.