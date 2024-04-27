Browns select LB Nathaniel Watson with the No. 206 pick in the NFL Draft

The Browns selected LB Nathaniel Watson with the 206th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

In six seasons at Mississippi State, Watson totaled 377 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. He also recorded two interceptions, five passes defended, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

"He's been a very productive player at Mississippi State throughout his career," said Browns area scout Matt Donahoe. "He's one of the smarter guys they had on their defense. A lot was required out of him. Reviews on him were good the last couple years going in there. So I think when you get a guy that's tough, physical, loves the game of football, I think that's a great guy to add to the program here."

In 2022, Watson was named second-team All-SEC. He led the team with 12 tackles for loss and tied the team lead with six sacks. Then, in 2023, Watson was s finalist for the Butkus Award, honoring the nation's top linebacker. He was also named third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC. Watson led the SEC with 137 tackles in the 2023 season.