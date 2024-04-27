 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

Browns select LB Nathaniel Watson with the No. 206 pick in the NFL Draft

Watson totaled 377 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 21 sacks in six seasons

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:18 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_DRAFT_ARTICLE_WATSON

The Browns selected LB Nathaniel Watson with the 206th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

In six seasons at Mississippi State, Watson totaled 377 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 21 sacks. He also recorded two interceptions, five passes defended, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

"He's been a very productive player at Mississippi State throughout his career," said Browns area scout Matt Donahoe. "He's one of the smarter guys they had on their defense. A lot was required out of him. Reviews on him were good the last couple years going in there. So I think when you get a guy that's tough, physical, loves the game of football, I think that's a great guy to add to the program here."

In 2022, Watson was named second-team All-SEC. He led the team with 12 tackles for loss and tied the team lead with six sacks. Then, in 2023, Watson was s finalist for the Butkus Award, honoring the nation's top linebacker. He was also named third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC. Watson led the SEC with 137 tackles in the 2023 season.

"When you get a guy at that price, I think you're just happy to add him to your team," Donahoe said. "And I think that's where we were comfortable with and he was still on the board and I think we made the decision that it's best for the Cleveland Browns to add him at that time."

Photos: 6th-Round Pick Nathaniel Watson Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2024 sixth round pick Nathaniel Watson

nw
1 / 21
Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) tries to run past linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) after catching a pass during NCAA college football practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
2 / 21

Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) tries to run past linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) after catching a pass during NCAA college football practice Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) hands his gloves to 11-year-olds Jay Chism, center of Tupelo, Miss. and Treylan Bell, left of Guntown, Miss., after their NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 56-10. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
3 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) hands his gloves to 11-year-olds Jay Chism, center of Tupelo, Miss. and Treylan Bell, left of Guntown, Miss., after their NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 56-10. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)

Jim Lytle/Copyright {2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)
5 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) tries to slips past Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7 / 21

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) tries to slips past Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American running back Michael Wiley of Arizona (8) catches a pass as American linebacker Nathaniel Watson of Mississippi State (14) defends during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
8 / 21

American running back Michael Wiley of Arizona (8) catches a pass as American linebacker Nathaniel Watson of Mississippi State (14) defends during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Kentucky won 24-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 21

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Kentucky won 24-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American running back Michael Wiley of Arizona (8) catches a pass as American linebacker Nathaniel Watson of Mississippi State (14) defends during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
10 / 21

American running back Michael Wiley of Arizona (8) catches a pass as American linebacker Nathaniel Watson of Mississippi State (14) defends during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) tries to shake Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) as he scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 21

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) tries to shake Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) as he scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) tries to slips past Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
12 / 21

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) tries to slips past Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) is penalized for a horse collar tackle on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
13 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) is penalized for a horse collar tackle on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) is penalized for a horse collar tackle on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
14 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) is penalized for a horse collar tackle on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) is pursued by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi State won 42-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 / 21

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) is pursued by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi State won 42-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
16 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson celebrates after sacking Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
17 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson celebrates after sacking Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson celebrates after making a sack against Texas Tech in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
18 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson celebrates after making a sack against Texas Tech in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU running back Logan Diggs (3) runs up the middle for a short gain as Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) attempts to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
19 / 21

LSU running back Logan Diggs (3) runs up the middle for a short gain as Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) attempts to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) sacks Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith (7) in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
20 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) sacks Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith (7) in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson celebrates after a play against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
21 / 21

Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson celebrates after a play against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns select DT Jowon Briggs with the No. 243rd pick in the NFL Draft

In three seasons with Cincinnati, he recorded 130 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks
news

Browns select CB Myles Harden with the No. 227 pick in the NFL Draft

Harden played four seasons at South Dakota 
news

Browns select WR Jamari Thrash with the No. 156 pick in the NFL Draft

Thrash transferred to Louisville for the 2023 season and caught 63 passes for 858 receiving yards and six touchdowns
news

Browns select G Zak Zinter with the No. 85 pick in the NFL Draft

Zinter played four seasons at Michigan at right guard
news

Browns select DT Michael Hall Jr. with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in his three seasons at Ohio State
Advertising